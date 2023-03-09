Story Saved
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get lip balms at up to 33% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jan 17, 2023 14:17 IST
Lip balms help in keeping the problem fo dryness and flakiness at bay. Read on to know more.

Lip balms are formulated to keep lips moisturised at all times.

The north of India is witnessing a sharp drop in temperature. We all are struggling with the frosty chill and most of us are experiencing dry and chapped lips. To ensure they are moisturised and hydrated at all times, lip balms make for a good option. They are easy and quick to apply and provide lips with long lasting moisturisation. There are available in different flavours too. Most of them come infused with the goodness of ingredients like Shea Butter and vitamin E. they make lips supple and boost their health.

If you're looking to introduce one to your lip care regime, then our list below will come in handy. The amazing part is all formulations listed below come at discounted prices, thanks to Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023. Scroll on to take a closer look at them and see what they can do for our lips.

mCaffeine Deep Moisturizing Choco Lip Balm
This lip balm is perfect for healing dry and chapped lips. It keeps lips moisturised for long hours. Enriched with the goodness of Cocoa butter and Hazelnut oil, this one can be used by both men and women. It has a matte finish and is suitable for all skin types. Grab 33% off on it. It is a must buy product for sure.

cellpic 33% off
mCaffeine Deep Moisturizing Choco Lip Balm for Healing Dry & Chapped Lips - 24 Hrs Moisturization | Lip Care for Men & Women with Cocoa Butter & Hazelnut Oil | Natural & Vegan (12gm)
4.1 (718)
4.1 (718)
33% off
199 299
Buy now

Nat Habit Beetroot Lip Balm
Infused with the goodness of Kitchenmade, desi ghee, raw Honey, Shea, Beetroot, vitamin E, this formulation is designed to give long-lasting shine and protection to your lips. Especially good in winter months, it will make your lips supple and moisturised. Get 33% off on it. It is made from natural ingredients only and there are no chemicals in it.

cellpic 36% off
Nat Habit Beetroot Lip Balm for Lip Lightening, Lip Mask for Dark Lips | Natural, Ayurvedic Lip Care | Fresh Kitchenmade, Desi Ghee, Raw Honey, Shea, Beetroot, Vitamin E | Express Dry Lips Repair, 10g
4.3 (720)
4.3 (720)
36% off
198 308
Buy now

Dot & Key Cocoa Lip Balm
The goodness of Shea Butter and vitamins C and E will help keep lips hydrated and moisturised. It also comes with the goodness of SPF 30 to shield skin from harmful UV rays. There's 22% off on this one. It is perfect for those who are struggling with the problem of dryness and flakiness.

cellpic 22% off
Dot & Key Cocoa Lip Balm with Shea Butter for Naturally Glowing and Hydrated Lips | SPF 30 & Vitamin C+E | Reduces Flakiness | For Dry Lips | 12gm
3.9 (685)
3.9 (685)
22% off
193 249
Buy now

Vilvah Grapefruit Lip balms
Enriched with the goodness of Shea butter, Unrefined Beeswax and essential oils, this lip balm will keep your lips hydrated and moisturized at all times. It will also lighten the skin tone. available at 5% off, this one has a pleasant and lingering smell of Grapefruit in it. It is a must buy lip care product to keep skin in good shape.

cellpic 5% off
Vilvah Grapefruit Lip balms For Dry Damaged and Chapped Lips - Moisturizing Lip balms - Lip Balm for Dark Lips to lightening - Enriched with Shea butter, Unrefined Beeswax & Essential Oils - 10g
4 (339)
4 (339)
5% off
228 240
Buy now

Minimalist SPF 30 Lip Balm
This is an unscented formulation that is suitable for all skin types. Infused with the goodness of Hyaluronic acid and Ceramides, this one is designed to give your lips ultimate protection from dryness and happiness. There's SPF content of 41 in it. You can get it at 5% off. There's also Avocado Butter, Petrolatum and Shea Butter in it.

cellpic 5% off
Minimalist SPF 30 Lip Balm with Ceramides & Hyaluronic Acid | Lip Protection & Nourishment | For Women & Men | 8 gm
4.3 (58)
4.3 (58)
5% off
283 299
Buy now

Price of lip balms at a glance:

 Lip balmsPrice
 mCaffeine Deep Moisturizing Choco Lip Balm  299
 Nat Habit Beetroot Lip Balm  308
 Dot & Key Cocoa Lip Balm  249
 Vilvah Grapefruit Lip balms  240
 Minimalist SPF 30 Lip Balm  299

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

