Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 30% off on choicest The Body Shop products

Amazon Republic Day Sale: You can get attractive discount on a range of The Body Shop products.

Skin care products are needed throughout the year, be it the summer season, rainy months or winter time. From creams, lotions to moisturisers, we need all to fulfill the needs of our body. Winter season is when we need a lot of oil-based creams and moisturisers to replenish the oil content as well as to hydrate our skin. A brand that has gained much traction with customers thanks to their many quality products is The Body Shop. If you had been keen on some of their products but found them a bit pricey, then now is the time to go ahead and buy them as there are attractive discounts on them. This has been possible as the Amazon Republic Day Sale is currently live. It will end of January 20, so hurry up and pick up your favourites. We have bunched together a lot of the best products from this leading beauty brand just for you. These include body butter, body yogurt, cream and sleeping cream. Go indulge! The Body Shop Vegan British Rose Body Yogurt The Body Shop Vegan British Rose Body Yogurt is a nourishing and hydrating body moisturiser that is suitable for all skin types. It is made with Community Trade organic Almond milk and oil. The product is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. It is formulated without parabens, paraffin, silicone or mineral oil. The creamy yogurt texture absorbs quickly and leaves skin feeling soft, smooth and refreshed. It is enriched with British rose extract that gives it a subtle and pleasant British Rose scent, which adds to the overall experience of using the product. You get a 30% discount on this product.

The Body Shop Vegan Britsh Rose Body Butter The product is a luxurious and nourishing body moisturiser that can be used by vegans. It is made with a blend of organic roses from Britain and Community Trade Shea Butter, which work together to hydrate and soften the skin. The formula is free from parabens, paraffin and silicone, making it a great option for those with sensitive skin. It has a light, floral scent that is refreshing and not overpowering. You can get a 30% discount on this item.

The Body Shop Vitamin E Gel Moisture Cream The cream is a lightweight and hydrating one that has been formulated using vitamin E. A powerful antioxidant, vitamin E in it, helps to protect the skin from environmental damage. This cream also contains Raspberry extracts and Aloe Vera, the latter works to moisturise and soothe the skin. One of its special ingredients is Hyaluronic acid. The gel texture of the cream is quickly absorbed by the skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and hydrated without feeling greasy or oily. It can be used as a daily moisturiser to keep the skin feeling soft, smooth and healthy. It is suitable for all skin types. There's a 20% discount on this product.

The Body Shop Oils of Life Sleeping Cream The sleeping cream is a gorgeous night cream that is designed to nourish and revitalize the skin while you sleep. It is infused with the goodness of two precious seed oils and one fruit oil – all of which have nourishing and rejuvenating properties. The cream also contains Community Fair Trade organic Olive oil from Italy, which leaves the skin feeling soft and smooth. The cream is lightweight and absorbs quickly into the skin, making it perfect for all skin types - a must-have for anyone looking for a nourishing and rejuvenating night cream. There is a 20% off on this product.

The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Foaming Cleanser This skin clearing foaming cleanser has been formulated with Tea Tree oil, which is known for its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. This foaming cleanser is designed to effectively remove dirt, oil and impurities from the skin, leaving it feeling clean and refreshed. It is suitable for oily and blemish-prone skin, as it helps to prevent breakouts and reduce the appearance of blemishes. The formula is also non-drying and non-comedogenic, making it suitable for daily use. Those of you looking for a cleanser that helps to control oil and clear breakouts will benefit from this using product. You can expect a 20% discount on this product.

Price of The Body Shop products at a glance:

Product Price The Body Shop Vegan British Rose Body Yogurt ₹ 995 The Body Shop Vegan Britsh Rose Body Butter ₹ 1,395 The Body Shop Vitamin E Gel Moisture Cream ₹ 1,145 The Body Shop Oils of Life™ Sleeping Cream ₹ 2,595 The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Foaming Cleanser ₹ 945