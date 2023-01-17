Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 50% off on luxury perfume brands for men

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
It is certainly a fallacy to think that luxury beauty brands are all about products for women. While there is no denying the fact that advertising of such brands is such that it would appear that they exist only for women. Truth is many of the choicest perfumes are for men.
As far as grooming products are concerned, men's segment have far less products as compared to women. However, perfumes is one that are much sought-after by both the sexes. For the purpose of this article, we will stick to leading brands of perfumes meant for men.
The best bit is that many of these luxury perfumes are available online and are super easy to access. What's even better is that there is always some sale or the other live on e-commerce platforms. One such sale that is currently live is the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023. If you are in luck, you can get as much as 50% off of some of the best-loved perfume.
We have bunched together some such fragrances, meant especially for men. Do take a look and jump right in.
Nautica Voyage Eau de Toilette For Men
This Eau de Toilette is available in the form of a spray. A few spritz will surely make a long work day seem like a breeze. If on a date, your special someone is sure to find you irresistible. Recommended as a casual wear by the makers, this perfume comes with a blend of Apple, Cedarwood, Musk, Amber, Waterlotus, Greenleaf and Mimosa notes. This masculine fragrance exudes self-confidence and fearlessness. You can get this at 50% off.
Ajmal Kuro EDP 90ML Long Lasting Scent Spray Fresh Perfume Gift For Men
This long-lasting scent is also available in the form of a spray and is a brand from Dubai. For those of you who are new to this brand, Ajmal offers a complete range of Oriental fragrances dedicated to perfume connoisseurs keen on the finest. You can expect a blend of fragrances - ‘fresh floral, aromatic spicy, woody ambery’ as the makers put it. There's a 40% discount on this product.
Tommy Hilfiger For Men Eau de Toilette
Tommy Hilfiger is a top fashion brand and their Eau de Toilette for men is a popular pick. Available in the form of a spray, this perfume can assure you of all-day freshness. This product with its refreshing and energetic fragrance comes with, what the makers call, ‘Effervescent Wood’ scent. This bottle contains 100 millilitres of fragrance. You can get a discount of 40% on this product.
Davidoff Cool Water For Men. Eau De Toilette Spray
Here's another amazing Eau De Toilette option for men. Available as a spray, a few spritz of it will keep you feeling fresh and energetic the whole day. It is inspired by the freshness of the ocean (as is evident from the packaging). Its top notes consist of Peppermint and Lavendar while its base note are those of Musk and Amber) It also has hints of Sandalwood. There's a 16% discount on this product.
Jaguar Era EDT 100 ml Men's Fragrance
This best seller from Jaguar is available at a discount of 40% and is definitely a must-have for men. Available as a spray, its scent is largely labelled as ‘Woody Spicy’. Here's some information on its different notes - top note (Bergamot, Lemon and Mandarin Orange), heart note (Pineapple, Mojito, spices, Geranium, Lavender, Cardamom and Anise) and base note (Patchouli, Cedar, Sandalwood, Amber and Musk). You can get a cool discount of 40% on this fragrance.
|Product
|Price
|Nautica Voyage Eau de Toilette For Men
|₹3,200
|Ajmal Kuro EDP 90ML Long Lasting Scent Spray Fresh Perfume Gift For Men
|₹2,300
|Tommy Hilfiger For Men Eau de Toilette
|₹3,600
|Davidoff Cool Water For Men. Eau De Toilette Spray
|₹4,750
|Jaguar Era EDT 100 ml Men's Fragrance
|₹3,600
