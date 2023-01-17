Story Saved
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 50% off on luxury perfume brands for men

  By Nivedita Mishra
  Published on Jan 16, 2023 17:09 IST
Summary:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Perfumes for men are up for grabs - you can avail cool discounts on a wide range of masculine fragrances. Read on to know more.

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Men's perfume are available at attractive prices.

It is certainly a fallacy to think that luxury beauty brands are all about products for women. While there is no denying the fact that advertising of such brands is such that it would appear that they exist only for women. Truth is many of the choicest perfumes are for men.

As far as grooming products are concerned, men's segment have far less products as compared to women. However, perfumes is one that are much sought-after by both the sexes. For the purpose of this article, we will stick to leading brands of perfumes meant for men.

The best bit is that many of these luxury perfumes are available online and are super easy to access. What's even better is that there is always some sale or the other live on e-commerce platforms. One such sale that is currently live is the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023. If you are in luck, you can get as much as 50% off of some of the best-loved perfume.

We have bunched together some such fragrances, meant especially for men. Do take a look and jump right in.

Nautica Voyage Eau de Toilette For Men

This Eau de Toilette is available in the form of a spray. A few spritz will surely make a long work day seem like a breeze. If on a date, your special someone is sure to find you irresistible. Recommended as a casual wear by the makers, this perfume comes with a blend of Apple, Cedarwood, Musk, Amber, Waterlotus, Greenleaf and Mimosa notes. This masculine fragrance exudes self-confidence and fearlessness. ​You can get this at 50% off.

cellpic 50% off
Nautica Voyage Eau De Toilette For Men, 100Ml
3.9 (81,879)
3.9 (81,879)
50% off
1,600 3,200
Buy now

Ajmal Kuro EDP 90ML Long Lasting Scent Spray Fresh Perfume Gift For Men

This long-lasting scent is also available in the form of a spray and is a brand from Dubai. For those of you who are new to this brand, Ajmal offers a complete range of Oriental fragrances dedicated to perfume connoisseurs keen on the finest. You can expect a blend of fragrances - ‘fresh floral, aromatic spicy, woody ambery’ as the makers put it. There's a 40% discount on this product.

cellpic 40% off
Ajmal Kuro EDP 90ML Long Lasting Scent Spray Fresh Perfume Gift For Men - Made In Dubai
3.8 (350)
3.8 (350)
40% off
1,380 2,300
Buy now

Tommy Hilfiger For Men Eau de Toilette

Tommy Hilfiger is a top fashion brand and their Eau de Toilette for men is a popular pick. Available in the form of a spray, this perfume can assure you of all-day freshness. This product with its refreshing and energetic fragrance comes with, what the makers call, ‘Effervescent Wood’ scent. This bottle contains 100 millilitres of fragrance. You can get a discount of 40% on this product.

cellpic 40% off
Tommy Hilfiger For Men Eau de Toilette 100ml
4.4 (10,824)
4.4 (10,824)
40% off
2,160 3,600
Buy now

Davidoff Cool Water For Men. Eau De Toilette Spray

Here's another amazing Eau De Toilette option for men. Available as a spray, a few spritz of it will keep you feeling fresh and energetic the whole day. It is inspired by the freshness of the ocean (as is evident from the packaging). Its top notes consist of Peppermint and Lavendar while its base note are those of Musk and Amber) It also has hints of Sandalwood. There's a 16% discount on this product.

cellpic 16% off
Davidoff Cool Water For Men. Eau De Toilette Spray 4.2 Ounces
4.3 (27,796)
4.3 (27,796)
16% off
4,000 4,750
Buy now

Jaguar Era EDT 100 ml Men's Fragrance

This best seller from Jaguar is available at a discount of 40% and is definitely a must-have for men. Available as a spray, its scent is largely labelled as ‘Woody Spicy’. Here's some information on its different notes - top note (Bergamot, Lemon and Mandarin Orange), heart note (Pineapple, Mojito, spices, Geranium, Lavender, Cardamom and Anise) and base note (Patchouli, Cedar, Sandalwood, Amber and Musk). You can get a cool discount of 40% on this fragrance.

cellpic 40% off
Jaguar Era EDT 100 ml Men's Fragrance
4.1 (4)
4.1 (4)
40% off
2,160 3,600
Buy now

Price of perfumes for men at a glance:

ProductPrice
Nautica Voyage Eau de Toilette For Men 3,200
Ajmal Kuro EDP 90ML Long Lasting Scent Spray Fresh Perfume Gift For Men 2,300
Tommy Hilfiger For Men Eau de Toilette 3,600
Davidoff Cool Water For Men. Eau De Toilette Spray 4,750
Jaguar Era EDT 100 ml Men's Fragrance 3,600

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

