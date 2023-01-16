Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 50% off on shampoos and conditioners

Summary:
Seasons can come and go, but hair care remains central to our overall day-to-day living. Hair has been a part of the beauty regimen across cultures and across a large time span. It is just as important as overall skin care. The issues related to hair are also varied - hair fall and thinning, rough and dry hair issues, split ends, dandruff and heat damaged hair.
The good news is that there are a number of products available in the market that are meant for specific hair care issues. Among one of the most central hair care products every person uses today is the humble shampoo. Choosing the right one takes time and an understanding of one's hair and scalp type is a must. Thankfully, there is a huge variety here too.
We have bunched together some of the best shampoos and conditioners available online for your perusal. The good news is the Amazon Republic Day Sale is currently live and available as part of it are a whole lot of array of products. Go, grab them.
The Moms Co. Natural Damage Repair KA + Hair Care Kit with Hair Shampoo & Conditioner
This shampoo and conditioner set is meant especially for people with hair that has seen some kind of damage. It comes enriched with Keratin and Moroccan Argan oil, both of which work like wonders for dry and damaged hair - while Keratin repairs the hair, Argan oil nourishes it and makes it softer, silkier and shinier. This set also helps control frizzy hair. You can get 50% discount on this product.
The Moms Co. Natural Protein Hair Strengthening Shampoo & Conditioner
This is a protein-rich set meant to strengthen hair, add volume and add shine. This shampoo and conditioner combo comes enriched with Argan oil, hydrolyzed silk protein, hydrolyzed wheat protein, murumuru seed butter, beetroot extract, natural vitamin E, Panthenol and Orbgnya kernel. These two products - shampoo and conditioner - are particularly effective against damaged hair, but work on normal and oily hair, chemically treated hair and coloured hair just as well. Get this set at 50% discount.
Love Beauty & Planet Apple Cider Vinegar & Jasmine Sulfate Free Shine Shampoo
This shampoo has been prepared to give shine and lustre to dull hair. This product comes enriched with Apple Cider Vinegar and Jasmine that help restore shine to dull, damaged hair while smoothening the dry ends for healthy and happy hair. Apple Cider Vinegar smoothens dry hair while Egyptian White Jasmine (ethically-sourced) essential oil leaves a long-lasting floral fragrance in the hair. There's a 20% discount on this product.
StBotanica Pro Keratin & Argan Oil Smooth Therapy Shampoo
For those of us struggling with dry, damaged or colour-treated hair, here's another shampoo option that has intense hair repair properties. The benefits of using this shampoo include hydration, hair softening, conditioning and smoothening, hair cleansing and nourishing and detangling of hair. Keratin protein, used in the making of this shampoo, smoothens and strengthens hair. It also relieves dryness and repairs damaged hair. Moroccan Argan oil along with other premium natural oils intensely hydrate hair, reduce frizz and tame flyaway hair. You can get 41% discount on this item.
StBotanica Biotin & Collagen Volumizing Hair Shampoo
This is a volumizing shampoo as it comes infused with ProVitamin B7 biotin and collagen, both of which help give each strand of hair a beautiful boost. Sustained use will leave your hair feeling thicker, fuller and looking very healthy. Apart from these two ingredients, this product contains a powerful blend of the following: Lavender oil, Lemon oil, silk protein, vitamin B5, Aloe Vera extract, Oat extract, Sunflower seed oil, Virgin Golden Jojoba oil, Carrot seed extract, Tomato seed extract, Avocado oil, Rosemary essential oil, Ginger oil and Peppermint oil. You can get 27% discount on this product.
|Product
|Price
|The Moms Co. Natural Damage Repair KA + Hair Care Kit with Hair Shampoo & Conditioner
|₹982
|The Moms Co. Natural Protein Hair Strengthening Shampoo & Conditioner
|₹858
|Love Beauty & Planet Apple Cider Vinegar & Jasmine Sulfate Free Shine Shampoo
|₹650
|StBotanica Pro Keratin & Argan Oil Smooth Therapy Shampoo
|₹599
|StBotanica Biotin & Collagen Volumizing Hair Shampoo
|₹599
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.