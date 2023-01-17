Sign out
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 63% off on beard trimmers, grooming kits

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jan 17, 2023 16:31 IST

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grooming kits and beard trimmers are being offered at attractive discounts as part of this sale. Read on to know more.

Men today can't do without beard trimmers and grooming kits.

Styling one's facial hair is an important part of the entire grooming process, be it for men or women. However, for men, it acquires a whole new dimension thanks to their beard. While in the olden times, the humble 'ustraa' with some foaming substance was all people had at their disposal, today, the markets are flooded with all kinds of grooming items - trimmers and other body grooming kits that can make life easier for men and take their glamour quotient several notches higher.

If you had been planning on either replacing your old set with a new one or wanting to invest in your first trimming and grooming set, then this is the right time to do so as the Amazon Republic Day Sale is currently live and will be on till January 20.

We have bunched together some such items which come with attractive discounts. Do check them out, add them to your cart and go shopping! All of ones listed here are from Amazon's in-house brand.

Amazon Basics Cordless Beard Trimmer with 4 Trimming Combs

This beard trimmer set comes with four trimming combs. These multiple styling combs help one groom one's beard the way one wants. This is a cordless trimmer which ensures your experience is hassle-free. The makers claim that 6 hours of charging can give you an uninterrupted 45 minutes of runtime. It is coloured black and has an ergonomic design. You can charge it via USB through laptop, power bank or your adapter. There's a 49% off on this device.

Amazon Basics Cordless Beard Trimmer with 4 Trimming Combs - 45 Minutes Runtime, Black
3.3 (67)
43% off
629 1,099
Buy now

AmazonBasics G-264L Cordless Beard Trimmer With 19 Length Settings

Here's another good option of a cordless beard trimmer. It has been made using skin-friendly stainless steel blades for neat and precise trimming. It gives 90 minutes of sharp trimming after a quick one-hour charge. It also has an operation indicator light and USB charging functionality. The pack includes a USB charging cable, cleaning brush and lubricating oil. There's a 63% discount on this item.

AmazonBasics G-264L Cordless Beard Trimmer with 19 length settings
3.7 (652)
56% off
659 1,499
Buy now

Amazon Basics Cordless Body Grooming Kit for Men, Black

This is a cordless body grooming kit and includes beard trimmer, ear and nose hair trimmer and attachments for grooming body hair. While it is a cordless device, you can also use it with a cord; it has a 60 minutes runtime and takes two hours to charge completely. Here's a list of attachments - one ear/nose hair trimmer, one T-shaped blade, one U-shaped blade, one specially designed trimmer blade to style details with shaver head and combs. You can get a 48% discount on this kit.

Amazon Basics Cordless Body Grooming Kit for Men, Black
3.9 (295)
39% off
1,759 2,899
Buy now

Amazon Basics Cordless Beard Trimmer with 2 Trimming Combs

This is a cordless beard trimmer which comes with two combs. When used properly, these two can help you groom your beard the way you want it to look. This device comes with six hours of charging which can give you an uninterrupted 45 minutes of runtime. You can use a USB to charge it through laptop, power bank or your own adapter. It is made using stainless steel material and has an ergonomic design. It comes with a 48% discount on it.

Amazon Basics Cordless Beard Trimmer with 2 Trimming Combs - 45 Minutes Runtime, Black
3.6 (34)
42% off
581 998
Buy now

Amazon Basics Rechargeable Multi Grooming Kit with Multiple Length Settings

This is a grooming kit for men which comes with multiple components and features multiple length settings. You can find a hair clipper head, a beard trimmer head and a nose trimmer head among other such tools. It has lithium battery that recharges in two hours and provides a run time of 100 minutes. It is equipped with rotating, adjustable and separated combs. There's a discount of 41% on this kit.  

Amazon Basics Rechargeable Multi Grooming Kit with Multiple Length Settings - 100 Minutes Run Time (Black)
3.4 (11)
36% off
1,352 2,099
Buy now

Price of trimmers and grooming kits at a glance:

ProductPrice
Amazon Basics Cordless Beard Trimmer with 4 Trimming Combs 1,099
AmazonBasics G-264L Cordless Beard Trimmer with 19 Length Settings 1,499
Amazon Basics Cordless Body Grooming Kit for Men, Black 2,899
Amazon Basics Cordless Beard Trimmer with 2 Trimming Combs  999
Amazon Basics Rechargeable Multi Grooming Kit with Multiple Length Settings 2,099

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

