Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 63% off on beard trimmers, grooming kits

Styling one's facial hair is an important part of the entire grooming process, be it for men or women. However, for men, it acquires a whole new dimension thanks to their beard. While in the olden times, the humble 'ustraa' with some foaming substance was all people had at their disposal, today, the markets are flooded with all kinds of grooming items - trimmers and other body grooming kits that can make life easier for men and take their glamour quotient several notches higher.
If you had been planning on either replacing your old set with a new one or wanting to invest in your first trimming and grooming set, then this is the right time to do so as the Amazon Republic Day Sale is currently live and will be on till January 20.
We have bunched together some such items which come with attractive discounts. Do check them out, add them to your cart and go shopping! All of ones listed here are from Amazon's in-house brand.
Amazon Basics Cordless Beard Trimmer with 4 Trimming Combs
This beard trimmer set comes with four trimming combs. These multiple styling combs help one groom one's beard the way one wants. This is a cordless trimmer which ensures your experience is hassle-free. The makers claim that 6 hours of charging can give you an uninterrupted 45 minutes of runtime. It is coloured black and has an ergonomic design. You can charge it via USB through laptop, power bank or your adapter. There's a 49% off on this device.
AmazonBasics G-264L Cordless Beard Trimmer With 19 Length Settings
Here's another good option of a cordless beard trimmer. It has been made using skin-friendly stainless steel blades for neat and precise trimming. It gives 90 minutes of sharp trimming after a quick one-hour charge. It also has an operation indicator light and USB charging functionality. The pack includes a USB charging cable, cleaning brush and lubricating oil. There's a 63% discount on this item.
Amazon Basics Cordless Body Grooming Kit for Men, Black
This is a cordless body grooming kit and includes beard trimmer, ear and nose hair trimmer and attachments for grooming body hair. While it is a cordless device, you can also use it with a cord; it has a 60 minutes runtime and takes two hours to charge completely. Here's a list of attachments - one ear/nose hair trimmer, one T-shaped blade, one U-shaped blade, one specially designed trimmer blade to style details with shaver head and combs. You can get a 48% discount on this kit.
Amazon Basics Cordless Beard Trimmer with 2 Trimming Combs
This is a cordless beard trimmer which comes with two combs. When used properly, these two can help you groom your beard the way you want it to look. This device comes with six hours of charging which can give you an uninterrupted 45 minutes of runtime. You can use a USB to charge it through laptop, power bank or your own adapter. It is made using stainless steel material and has an ergonomic design. It comes with a 48% discount on it.
Amazon Basics Rechargeable Multi Grooming Kit with Multiple Length Settings
This is a grooming kit for men which comes with multiple components and features multiple length settings. You can find a hair clipper head, a beard trimmer head and a nose trimmer head among other such tools. It has lithium battery that recharges in two hours and provides a run time of 100 minutes. It is equipped with rotating, adjustable and separated combs. There's a discount of 41% on this kit.
|Product
|Price
|Amazon Basics Cordless Beard Trimmer with 4 Trimming Combs
|₹1,099
|AmazonBasics G-264L Cordless Beard Trimmer with 19 Length Settings
|₹1,499
|Amazon Basics Cordless Body Grooming Kit for Men, Black
|₹2,899
|Amazon Basics Cordless Beard Trimmer with 2 Trimming Combs
|₹999
|Amazon Basics Rechargeable Multi Grooming Kit with Multiple Length Settings
|₹2,099
