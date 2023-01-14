Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab your favourite lipsticks, avail up to 50% off

Summary:
Lipsticks are one the the must-have makeup item for the woman of today. So many times it so happens that women experience the need to just get up and put on a nice shade of lipstick. Yes, right out of the blue and it works like magic in uplifting ones mood every single time. A lipstick is a mood setter. It boosts one's self esteem in a jiffy and always manages to elevate one's look. They come in many finishes - satin, gloss and matte. With a plethora of shades available in different finishes, it always makes sense to introduce another lipstick to your collection. One must also look for formulations that help nourish the lips.
We have listed a few lipsticks for our readers in our list below. You will be delighted to see the amazing range of colour options that the lipsticks come in. Scroll on to take a look at our selections. They come at slashed down prices, thanks to the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023. While the sale begins from January 15, Prime members can avail discounts from January 14 onwards.
SUGAR Cosmetics Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick
This lipstick from Sugar is something that you will apply from time to time and wish that it will last forever. A lightweight and wax-based formulation, this one is available in matte finish, is water resistant and long lasting as well. It is highly pigmented as well and comes at 20% off. Put this on and you will look like a diva.
FACESCANADA Ultime Pro HD Intense Matte Lips + Primer, 1.4g - Expresso 03
This one has a creamy finish and is super fun to apply. The range of colours available in this one is just amazing. The formulation is lightweight, non sticky and long lasting as well. It is a cruelty- and paraben-free formulation. It will stay as it is for nine long hours. You just wont feel the need to touch up. Avail 30% off on it.
Kiro Non-Stop Airy Matte Liquid Lip, Tropical Fuschia, 5 ml
Believe us when we say that the Tropical Fuchsia colour of this lipstick is super tempting. It will make your lips look attractive and elevate the overall look as well. This lipstick helps keep lips hydrated, moisturised and nourished. It is vegan product and free from paraben and has ben made using the goodness of Apricot oil and Avacado oil. Get 20% off on it.
Love Earth Liquid Mousse Lipstick Matte Finish Combo Kit
This set of nine lipsticks will make for a great addition to your makeup essentials. There are nine colours available in this one. Each one of them is infused with the goodness of vitamin E and Jojoba oil. These lipsticks are non-drying and lightweight. They are also transferproof and waterproof. Long lasting formulations, you can get this set at a discount of 50%.
Wet n Wild Lipstick, Mocha (Matte)
This lipstick is a long-lasting formulation. Its striking Mocha colour will elevate your look and add to the charm of your face. It is available in matte finish and helps in making lips smooth and nourished. Suitable for all skin types, it gives a wide coverage and is lightweight as well. Get 12% off on it. It will make for a nice addition to your collection.
|Lipstick
|Price
|SUGAR Cosmetics Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick
|₹849
|FACESCANADA Ultime Pro HD Intense Matte Lips
|₹799
|Kiro Non-Stop Airy Matte Liquid Lip
|₹875
|Love Earth Liquid Mousse Lipstick
|₹1,999
|Wet n Wild Lipstick
|₹650
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.