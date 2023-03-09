Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab your favourite lipsticks, avail up to 50% off

Lipsticks are one the the must-have makeup item for the woman of today. So many times it so happens that women experience the need to just get up and put on a nice shade of lipstick. Yes, right out of the blue and it works like magic in uplifting ones mood every single time. A lipstick is a mood setter. It boosts one's self esteem in a jiffy and always manages to elevate one's look. They come in many finishes - satin, gloss and matte. With a plethora of shades available in different finishes, it always makes sense to introduce another lipstick to your collection. One must also look for formulations that help nourish the lips.

We have listed a few lipsticks for our readers in our list below. You will be delighted to see the amazing range of colour options that the lipsticks come in. Scroll on to take a look at our selections. They come at slashed down prices, thanks to the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023. While the sale begins from January 15, Prime members can avail discounts from January 14 onwards.



SUGAR Cosmetics Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick

This lipstick from Sugar is something that you will apply from time to time and wish that it will last forever. A lightweight and wax-based formulation, this one is available in matte finish, is water resistant and long lasting as well. It is highly pigmented as well and comes at 20% off. Put this on and you will look like a diva.