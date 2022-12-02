Story Saved
Amazon sale: Apply face oils to nourish skin deeply, grab up to 30% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Dec 02, 2022 19:41 IST
Summary:

Facial oils can improve the health of your skin in more ways than one. Read on to see some of our favourite picks.

product info
Facial oils can do wonders to the health of skin.

In winters, dry skin woes compound, making many people feel miserable. It can get tricky to deal with flakiness, dryness and dehydrated skin. We all know how imperative is to keep skin moisturised at all times. When your creams and moisturisers fail to work, you can always trust a facial oil to do the job. Besides, facial oils are not only good for nourishment purpose, they also can come in handy in combating many skin woes like ageing signs, pigmentation, dark spots etc.

We have rounded up some facial oils for our readers in a list below. After using them, there is a high chance you will swear by them. Learn about what ingredients they are made of and what they can do for your skin by scrolling below. They come at discounted rates on Amazon, which is all the more a reason why you must shop now.

TNW – The Natural Wash Rose Gold Oil
This facial oil is suitable for all skin types and has a pleasant smell. It contains Avocado oil that helps nourish the skin deeply, leaving it soft and hydrated. A paraben-free formulation, this one penetrates deep into the layers of skin and creates a hydrating layer. It also protects the skin from sun damage and prevents itchiness and skin irritation. Grab 27% off on it.

cellpic
TNW – The Natural Wash Rose Gold Oil with Gold Flakes for Glowing and Soft Skin | Chemical-Free Face Oil | Lightweight & Non-Sticky Face Oil
27% off 599 820
Buy now

Ayuga 100% Kumkumadi Skin Radiance Face Oil
This face oil contains Saffron and Lotus extracts, Kumkumadi and other natural herbs that boost radiance and glow of skin. It minimises dark spots and pigmentation, resulting in clear and blemish-free skin. This formulation has 20% off on it and is best for those struggling with dry and dull skin. You may have many people walk up to you to compliment you on the health of your skin in no time.

cellpic
Ayuga 100% Kumkumadi Skin Radiance Face Oil with Saffron & Lotus Extracts for Dull Skin, Dark Spots & Pigmentation | Kumkumadi Tailam | 15 ml
20% off 639 799
Buy now

The Moms Co Natural Age Control Face Oil
This facial oil is a dermatologically tested formulation. It is non sticky in nature. If you are someone struggling with ageing signs like fine lines and wrinkles, then this facial oil can be trusted upon to fade away their appearances. It keeps skin hydrated and makes it look plump by locking in the moisture. Grab 30% off on it.

cellpic
The Moms Co Natural Age Control Face Oil I Non-Sticky I Intense Hydration & Glow I Anti Ageing INatural Retinol ( 30ml)
30% off 332 474
Buy now

Dot & Key Superfood Skin Nourishing Face Oil
This facial oil from Dot and Key is a vegan formulation that packs in many benefits for the skin. It nourishes the skin deeply and keeps it hydrated. Infused with the goodness of Avocado and Flaxseed oils, this one makes skin look young, supple and plump. It also stimulates the production of collagen. Enjoy 25% off on this one.

cellpic
Dot & Key Superfood Skin Nourishing Face Oil | Avocado Oil, Jojoba Oil, Flaxseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Moringa Seed Oil, Macadamia seed oil, Apricot Oil | vegan face oil for very dry skin | 20ml
25% off 483.75 645
Buy now

VILASA Organic Apricot Oil
This oil can be applied on both body and face. Suitable for all skin types, this one reviatises the health of your skin from within. It improves skin tone, maintains softness of skin, nourishes it deeply and reduces the appearance of ageing signs like fine lines and blemishes. It has an aromatic nutty fragrance and is enriched with the goodness of vitamin E. Grab 24% off on it.

cellpic
VILASA Organic Apricot Oil For Face, Natural & Vegan, Cold Pressed Himalayas Single Origin Apricot Kernel Oil, Rich In Vitamin E & A, For All Skin Types (50Ml)
24% off 518 685
Buy now

Price of face oils at a glance:

 Face oilsPrice
 TNW – The Natural Wash Rose Gold Oil  820.00
 Ayuga 100% Kumkumadi Skin Radiance Face Oil  799.00
 The Moms Co Natural Age Control Face Oil  474.00
 Dot & Key Superfood Skin Nourishing Face Oil  645.00
 VILASA Organic Apricot Oil  685.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

