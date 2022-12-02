Amazon sale: Apply face oils to nourish skin deeply, grab up to 30% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
In winters, dry skin woes compound, making many people feel miserable. It can get tricky to deal with flakiness, dryness and dehydrated skin. We all know how imperative is to keep skin moisturised at all times. When your creams and moisturisers fail to work, you can always trust a facial oil to do the job. Besides, facial oils are not only good for nourishment purpose, they also can come in handy in combating many skin woes like ageing signs, pigmentation, dark spots etc.
We have rounded up some facial oils for our readers in a list below. After using them, there is a high chance you will swear by them. Learn about what ingredients they are made of and what they can do for your skin by scrolling below. They come at discounted rates on Amazon, which is all the more a reason why you must shop now.
TNW – The Natural Wash Rose Gold Oil
This facial oil is suitable for all skin types and has a pleasant smell. It contains Avocado oil that helps nourish the skin deeply, leaving it soft and hydrated. A paraben-free formulation, this one penetrates deep into the layers of skin and creates a hydrating layer. It also protects the skin from sun damage and prevents itchiness and skin irritation. Grab 27% off on it.
Ayuga 100% Kumkumadi Skin Radiance Face Oil
This face oil contains Saffron and Lotus extracts, Kumkumadi and other natural herbs that boost radiance and glow of skin. It minimises dark spots and pigmentation, resulting in clear and blemish-free skin. This formulation has 20% off on it and is best for those struggling with dry and dull skin. You may have many people walk up to you to compliment you on the health of your skin in no time.
The Moms Co Natural Age Control Face Oil
This facial oil is a dermatologically tested formulation. It is non sticky in nature. If you are someone struggling with ageing signs like fine lines and wrinkles, then this facial oil can be trusted upon to fade away their appearances. It keeps skin hydrated and makes it look plump by locking in the moisture. Grab 30% off on it.
Dot & Key Superfood Skin Nourishing Face Oil
This facial oil from Dot and Key is a vegan formulation that packs in many benefits for the skin. It nourishes the skin deeply and keeps it hydrated. Infused with the goodness of Avocado and Flaxseed oils, this one makes skin look young, supple and plump. It also stimulates the production of collagen. Enjoy 25% off on this one.
VILASA Organic Apricot Oil
This oil can be applied on both body and face. Suitable for all skin types, this one reviatises the health of your skin from within. It improves skin tone, maintains softness of skin, nourishes it deeply and reduces the appearance of ageing signs like fine lines and blemishes. It has an aromatic nutty fragrance and is enriched with the goodness of vitamin E. Grab 24% off on it.
|Face oils
|Price
|TNW – The Natural Wash Rose Gold Oil
|₹820.00
|Ayuga 100% Kumkumadi Skin Radiance Face Oil
|₹799.00
|The Moms Co Natural Age Control Face Oil
|₹474.00
|Dot & Key Superfood Skin Nourishing Face Oil
|₹645.00
|VILASA Organic Apricot Oil
|₹685.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.