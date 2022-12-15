Amazon sale: Beauty products can amp up your look, get up to 25% off on them

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
We think it's about time we dressed up for ourselves and also got ready with all the makeup also for ourselves. After all, we need a pick-me-up every once in a while and what can be better than using the beauty products that you love and that make you feel great about your appearance? A nice lip colour, a long-lasting mascara, a highlighter that can make skin look luminous, among many other beauty products, can really amp up our appearance. They boost our confidence, put us in a happy mood and help us get great photographs too. The best part is you can grab all these beauty essentials on Amazon at slashed down prices.
To help you capitalize on the sale as early as possible, we have rounded up some of the products in our list below that are of great quality and from established brands. Scroll on to take a closer look at them.
Myglamm Manish Malhotra Beauty Hi-Shine Lipstick
It's likely that you're going to stick with this lipstick for years to come. It is a long lasting formulation that is available in many colours. It has a glossy finish and is highly pigmented. It nourishes the lips and makes them look attractive, and how! Get 25% off on it. It is a must buy and you will feel good after every application.
Sery Panache Eye Liner Pen
Some of us really can't hack the trick to apply eyeliner perfectly, let alone acing the winged look. This is why this eyeliner pen can really come in handy. It has a glossy finish. It comes in the form of pencil and is enriched with the goodness of vitamin E and Argan oil. It is free from paraben and has not been tested on animals. Get 25% off on it.
MyGlamm Perfect Curves Matte Lip Crayon
This lip crayon is available in a slew of attractive shades and you will be tempted to own many of them. It is a long lasting, nourishing and hydrating formulation that glides smoothly over the lips. It is vegan and cruelty free. It gives a rich colour pay off and deeply moisturises the lips as well. Grab 25% off on it.
SERY FLASHLITE HIGHLIGHTER STICK
This highlighter will give your face a dewy and shiny look. It has a lightweight texture and a creamy formulation. A highly pigmented formulation, this one is perfect for long lasting wear. It also comes with an in-built applicator brush that makes it very user-friendly. Get 25% off on it.
Myglamm Manish Malhotra Beauty Mascara
This defining mascara will elevate your eye makeup game in a jiffy. It is a water resistant formulation that glides smoothly and is super easy in application. It has a creamy and soft texture and is made from lash-loving ingredients devoid of paraben and harmful chemicals. The volumising properties of this mascara makes it such a sought after product. Get 25% off on it.
|Beauty products
|Price
|Myglamm Manish Malhotra Beauty Hi-Shine Lipstick
|₹950.00
|Sery Panache Eye Liner Pen
|₹499.00
|MyGlamm Perfect Curves Matte Lip Crayon
|₹795.00
|SERY FLASHLITE HIGHLIGHTER STICK
|₹699.00
|Myglamm Manish Malhotra Beauty Mascara
|₹850.00
