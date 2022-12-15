Story Saved
Amazon sale: Beauty products can amp up your look, get up to 25% off on them

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Dec 15, 2022 17:39 IST
Summary:

Christmas is round the corner and beauty products like eye liner pen, lip crayon, mascara and more can really enhance your Christmas day look. They are available at slashed down prices.

Beauty products are up for grabs. So, go grab them now on Amazon.

We think it's about time we dressed up for ourselves and also got ready with all the makeup also for ourselves. After all, we need a pick-me-up every once in a while and what can be better than using the beauty products that you love and that make you feel great about your appearance? A nice lip colour, a long-lasting mascara, a highlighter that can make skin look luminous, among many other beauty products, can really amp up our appearance. They boost our confidence, put us in a happy mood and help us get great photographs too. The best part is you can grab all these beauty essentials on Amazon at slashed down prices. Besides, all the beauty products can really Christmas

To help you capitalize on the sale as early as possible, we have rounded up some of the products in our list below that are of great quality and from established brands. Scroll on to take a closer look at them.

Myglamm Manish Malhotra Beauty Hi-Shine Lipstick
It's likely that you're going to stick with this lipstick for years to come. It is a long lasting formulation that is available in many colours. It has a glossy finish and is highly pigmented. It nourishes the lips and makes them look attractive, and how! Get 25% off on it. It is a must buy and you will feel good after every application.

cellpic
Myglamm Manish Malhotra Beauty Hi-Shine Lipstick-Wild Rose (Pink)-4 gm | Long Lasting Lipstick With UVB Protection | Highly Pigmented Formula
25% off 712.5 950
Buy now

Sery Panache Eye Liner Pen

Some of us really can't hack the trick to apply eyeliner perfectly, let alone acing the winged look. This is why this eyeliner pen can really come in handy. It has a glossy finish. It comes in the form of pencil and is enriched with the goodness of vitamin E and Argan oil. It is free from paraben and has not been tested on animals. Get 25% off on it.

cellpic
Sery Panache Eye Liner Pen, Midnight Black, Glossy Finish, 1 ml
25% off 374.25 499
Buy now

MyGlamm Perfect Curves Matte Lip Crayon
This lip crayon is available in a slew of attractive shades and you will be tempted to own many of them. It is a long lasting, nourishing and hydrating formulation that glides smoothly over the lips. It is vegan and cruelty free. It gives a rich colour pay off and deeply moisturises the lips as well. Grab 25% off on it.

cellpic
MyGlamm Perfect Curves Matte Lip Crayon-Ampere (Pink)-3.7 gm | Brick Pink Matte Lipstick | Long Lasting Lipstick with Moisturising Formula | Vegan & Cruelty-Free
25% off 596.25 795
Buy now

SERY FLASHLITE HIGHLIGHTER STICK
This highlighter will give your face a dewy and shiny look. It has a lightweight texture and a creamy formulation. A highly pigmented formulation, this one is perfect for long lasting wear. It also comes with an in-built applicator brush that makes it very user-friendly. Get 25% off on it.

cellpic
SERY FLASHLITE HIGHLIGHTER STICK Longwear Radiance and Natural Glow - H2 Sunbeam
25% off 524.25 699
Buy now

Myglamm Manish Malhotra Beauty Mascara
This defining mascara will elevate your eye makeup game in a jiffy. It is a water resistant formulation that glides smoothly and is super easy in application. It has a creamy and soft texture and is made from lash-loving ingredients devoid of paraben and harmful chemicals. The volumising properties of this mascara makes it such a sought after product. Get 25% off on it.

cellpic
Myglamm Manish Malhotra Beauty Mascara-Dark Knight, 9ml |Volumizing & Defining Black Mascara | Water-proof Formula
25% off 637.5 850
Buy now

Price of beauty products at a glance:

 Beauty productsPrice
 Myglamm Manish Malhotra Beauty Hi-Shine Lipstick  950.00
 Sery Panache Eye Liner Pen  499.00
 MyGlamm Perfect Curves Matte Lip Crayon 795.00
 SERY FLASHLITE HIGHLIGHTER STICK  699.00
 Myglamm Manish Malhotra Beauty Mascara  850.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

