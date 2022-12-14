Amazon sale: Face creams will work wonders for your skin, avail up to 30% off

Summary:
Skincare routines don't require much of your time. What they require of people is the intention. Often in our hectic schedules we fail to moisturise our face, a very simple and basic thing. Given Christmas is round the corner and we all are thinking of what presents we can give to our loved ones, it will make for a thoughtful idea to remind our dear ones to take care of their skin by gifting them some skincare essentials. A face cream is a must-have in the winter season, because that can best combat the dryness. It may seem like a small gift to some of you, but look at how unique it is. Besides, if your gifted cream is used everyday in one’s skincare routine and ends up getting desirable results, then what can be like it?
We have shortlisted some facial creams in our list below. They come at discounted prices on Amazon. Scroll on to take a look at them.
mCaffeine Oil-Free Face Moisturizer
Infused with the goodness of pure Arabica coffee, this oil-free face cream comes in the form of gel. It keeps your skin hydrated, moisturised and plump for long hours. It is best suited for those with oily skin. Available at 22% off, this one is a must buy. It has an earthy and woody fragrance and is a unisex formulation.
Aryanveda Face Honey & Almond Cream
This honey and almond cream for the face is one of the best finds. It will nourish your skin and you will see how your skin will radiate every time after application. This one also keeps aging signs like wrinkles and fine lines at bay. It is suitable for people with normal to dry skin. Grab 15% off on it.
Dot & Key Ceramides & Hyaluronic Hydrating Face Cream
Enriched with the goodness of Hyaluronic acid, ceramides and Japanese rice water, this face cream is designed to nourish and hydrate your skin really well. It strengthens skin barrier function and smoothens rough and uneven skin texture. Grab 20% off on it. Besides, it also balances the skin’s microbiome level.
The Face Shop Chia Seed Hydro cream
This cream has Chia seeds as its special ingredient. It intensely hydrates and moisturises the skin. It is free from paraben, mineral oil and talc. There’s pink vitamin B12 in this one. It enhances the complexion of skin and soothes it as well. Suitable for all skin types, there's 22% off on it. For a glowing skin, this can be the best pick.
Arata Vitamin C Day Cream
This vitamin C day cream is formulated to hydrate and moisturise your skin really well. It contains SPF 15 and comes infused with Hyaluronic acid and Apple extracts. It will make your skin look luminous and hydrated. Made from natural ingredients, this one is free from toxins. The best part is its packaging is made from 100% recycled plastic. Grab 30% off on it.
|Face creams
|Price
|mCaffeine Oil-Free Face Moisturizer
|₹449.00
|Aryanveda Face Honey & Almond Cream
|₹250.00
|Dot & Key Ceramides & Hyaluronic Hydrating Face Cream
|₹395.00
|The Face Shop Chia Seed Hydro cream
|₹2,490.00
|Arata Vitamin C Day Cream
|₹449.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.