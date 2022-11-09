Amazon sale: Fetch up to 33% off on face scrubs

Who doesn't want supple and soft skin? All of us want a skin that illuminates and feels smooth. But do we scrub our skin once in a while? Face scrub is a skincare essential and its importance can be underscored by the many benefits it provides to the skin. From removing dead skin cells, improving skin’s texture, fighting tanning to brightening one’s complexion and skin tone - there are many advantages of using this skincare product. Well, the bottom line is this product needs to be introduced to your skincare routine, that is, if it hasn't already found its place in it yet. You will be surprised to see the difference in the health of your skin in a short span of time.

On Amazon, one can find a multitude of face scrubs from an array of brands. We have picked out our favourtites for you in a list below.

The Face Shop The Faceshop Jeju Volcanic Lava Scrub

This face scrub gently exfoliates the skin and provides it with deep nourishment. Enriched with the goodness of natural oils and Poppy seeds, this one helps in getting rid of dead skin cells and improving the skin texture. Rich in antioxidants, this formulation lends a rich glow to one’s skin and brightens the skin tone. Get 16% off on it.