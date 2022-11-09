Amazon sale: Fetch up to 33% off on face scrubs

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Who doesn't want supple and soft skin? All of us want a skin that illuminates and feels smooth. But do we scrub our skin once in a while? Face scrub is a skincare essential and its importance can be underscored by the many benefits it provides to the skin. From removing dead skin cells, improving skin’s texture, fighting tanning to brightening one’s complexion and skin tone - there are many advantages of using this skincare product. Well, the bottom line is this product needs to be introduced to your skincare routine, that is, if it hasn't already found its place in it yet. You will be surprised to see the difference in the health of your skin in a short span of time.
On Amazon, one can find a multitude of face scrubs from an array of brands. We have picked out our favourtites for you in a list below. To know more about what they can do to your skin, scroll down.
The Face Shop The Faceshop Jeju Volcanic Lava Scrub
This face scrub gently exfoliates the skin and provides it with deep nourishment. Enriched with the goodness of natural oils and Poppy seeds, this one helps in getting rid of dead skin cells and improving the skin texture. Rich in antioxidants, this formulation lends a rich glow to one's skin and brightens the skin tone.
Luster Wine Exfoliating Face & Body Gel Scrub
This scrub can be used on both face and one's body. It comes in the form of gel and is loaded with cleansing and exfoliating properties. It is suitable for normal skin type and is free from paraben. It revitalises the skin and uplifts the dull-looking skin in an instant. It also protects skin's natural moisture level and helps deep cleanse it.
Man Arden Caffeine De Tan Coffee Face Scrub
This coffee face scrub is suitable for all skin types. It comes loaded with hydrating, nourishing, exfoliating and moisturising properties. It removes tan from the skin to reveal a smooth and even toned complexion. Infused with potent antioxidants, this one stimulates microcirculation in the skin. It protects it from UV exposure as well.
The Moms Co. Natural Green Tea Face Scrub
This face scrub has Green Tea present in it. It is rich in antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It controls excess sebum and prevents acne as well. You will see a difference in the health of your skin shortly after using this. Your skin will look hydrated, feel smooth and soft. It reduces the appearance of pores and tackles hyperpigmentation as well.
Mamaearth Charcoal Face Scrub
This charcoal face scrub is best for combination skin. It is rich in exfoliating properties. It removes every trace of dirt and makes skin squeaky clean and clear. A paraben-free formulation, this one unclogs pores and results in supple and soft skin. A dermatologically tested formulation, it is devoid of parabens, sulfate, SLS and artificial colours.
