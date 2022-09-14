Amazon sale: Fetch up to 39% off on face toners and get clear, smooth skin

Summary:
Using face toners is an important step in one’s skincare routine. This formulation acts on several counts. From exfoliating the skin, tightening it, promoting regeneration of cells, minimizing the pore size to keeping it hydrated and supple, face toners pack in many benefits for the skin. A perfect indulgence for skin, this one has a soothing and calming effect on the skin. They help in removing excess oil from the skin without making it look dry. On Amazon, you can get them at discounted rates. So, avail this opportunity right away.
We have bunched together some of the formulations in our list below from the likes of Kaya, Dermatouch etc. They are dermatologically tested and are also free from nasties. You will see a palpable difference in your skin's appearance over a course of time. Scroll down to take a closer look at options.
DERMATOUCH Alcohol Free Face Toner
This face toner comes with the goodness of Glycolic acid, Salicylic acid, Niacinamide, among other ingredients. From clearing out excess oil form pores, preventing the formation of acne, exfoliating dead skin, soothing inflammation, tightening and firming it to resulting in a luminous glow, this alcohol-free face toner does all this and more. You will feel the difference and be rightfully amazed at how your skin always look hydrated and smooth. There's 24% off on this one.
UrbanBotanics® Pure & Natural Rose Water/Skin Toner
This pure and nature Rose water skin toner is suitable for all skin types. It comes with hydro-boosting properties and has a nice fragrance of this beautiful flower. It provides instant hydration, uplifts tired and dull-looking skin and promotes a healthy and youthful complexion. A lightweight formulation that plays a vital role in restoring the pH balance, it absorbs the excess oil on the skin without making it dry. You can get this one at 10% off.
Biocule Oil Clear Clarifying Toner
This facial toner comes the goodness of active ingredients like Salicylic acid, Lactic acid, among many others. This one is suitable for different skin types. It results in clear and smooth skin by removing excess oil from it. You will notice how the pores of your skin tighten up and how there is a reduction in acne formation over a period of time. It promotes cell regeneration as well. Enriched with the goodness of botanical extracts, this one is dermatologically tested and free from alcohol, sulphate, silicone and paraben. You can get it at 20% off.
Kaya Clinic Daily Pore Minimising Toner
This toner from Kaya scores good on several counts. It helps remove traces of dirt, even tones the skin and cleanses the skin deeply. Enriched with Niacinamide, a whitening agent, it helps in brightening the skin tone and promoting clear skin. An alcohol-free formulation, this one has a soothing and calming effect on the skin. Besides, it is non-sticky and best for those who want a glowing skin. There's 39% off on this formulation.
Mars by GHC PHA Toner
This face toner is suitable for all skin types. It comes loaded with the goodness of Niacinamide, Hyaluronic acid and Cucumber extracts. A lightweight formulation, it gets easily absorbed into the skin, giving it a more polished and fresh look. It also reduces the appearance of pores and balances the pH levels of the skin. It is 100% vegan and is free from SLS, cruelty, paraben and other nasties. Get 30% off on this formulation.
|Face toners
|Price
|DERMATOUCH Alcohol Free Face Toner
|₹499.00
|UrbanBotanics® Pure & Natural Rose Water/Skin Toner
|₹299.00
|biocule Oil Clear Clarifying Toner
|₹499.00
|Kaya Clinic Daily Pore Minimising Toner
|₹440.00
|mars by GHC PHA Toner
|₹499.00