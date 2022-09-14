Story Saved
Amazon sale: Fetch up to 39% off on face toners and get clear, smooth skin

  • HT By
  • Published on Sep 14, 2022 13:44 IST
Face toners effectively cleanse the skin of impurities, tighten pores and minimise their size.

Face toners form an important step of skincare routine.

Using face toners is an important step in one’s skincare routine. This formulation acts on several counts. From exfoliating the skin, tightening it, promoting regeneration of cells, minimizing the pore size to keeping it hydrated and supple, face toners pack in many benefits for the skin. A perfect indulgence for skin, this one has a soothing and calming effect on the skin. They help in removing excess oil from the skin without making it look dry. On Amazon, you can get them at discounted rates. So, avail this opportunity right away.

We have bunched together some of the formulations in our list below from the likes of Kaya, Dermatouch etc. They are dermatologically tested and are also free from nasties. You will see a palpable difference in your skin's appearance over a course of time. Scroll down to take a closer look at options.


DERMATOUCH Alcohol Free Face Toner

This face toner comes with the goodness of Glycolic acid, Salicylic acid, Niacinamide, among other ingredients. From clearing out excess oil form pores, preventing the formation of acne, exfoliating dead skin, soothing inflammation, tightening and firming it to resulting in a luminous glow, this alcohol-free face toner does all this and more. You will feel the difference and be rightfully amazed at how your skin always look hydrated and smooth. There's 24% off on this one.

cellpic
DERMATOUCH Alcohol Free Face Toner Drop for Oily skin, Acne Prone, Normal Skin with Salicylic acid and Glycolic acid, Pore Tightening toner for Glowing Skin - 200ML
24% off 379 499
Buy now

UrbanBotanics® Pure & Natural Rose Water/Skin Toner

This pure and nature Rose water skin toner is suitable for all skin types. It comes with hydro-boosting properties and has a nice fragrance of this beautiful flower. It provides instant hydration, uplifts tired and dull-looking skin and promotes a healthy and youthful complexion. A lightweight formulation that plays a vital role in restoring the pH balance, it absorbs the excess oil on the skin without making it dry. You can get this one at 10% off.

cellpic
UrbanBotanics® Pure & Natural Rose Water/Skin Toner - 200ml - Steam Distilled - Gulab Jal - Organic - Chemical Free
10% off 269 299
Buy now

Biocule Oil Clear Clarifying Toner

This facial toner comes the goodness of active ingredients like Salicylic acid, Lactic acid, among many others. This one is suitable for different skin types. It results in clear and smooth skin by removing excess oil from it. You will notice how the pores of your skin tighten up and how there is a reduction in acne formation over a period of time. It promotes cell regeneration as well. Enriched with the goodness of botanical extracts, this one is dermatologically tested and free from alcohol, sulphate, silicone and paraben. You can get it at 20% off.

cellpic
biocule Oil Clear Clarifying Toner, Salicylic Acid & Lactic Acid (AHA BHA Toner) from Willow Bark & Bilberry, Exfoliates, Unclogs & Tightens Pores, Alcohol Free Toner for Oily & Acne Prone Skin, 100ml
20% off 399 499
Buy now

Kaya Clinic Daily Pore Minimising Toner

This toner from Kaya scores good on several counts. It helps remove traces of dirt, even tones the skin and cleanses the skin deeply. Enriched with Niacinamide, a whitening agent, it helps in brightening the skin tone and promoting clear skin. An alcohol-free formulation, this one has a soothing and calming effect on the skin. Besides, it is non-sticky and best for those who want a glowing skin. There's 39% off on this formulation.

cellpic
Kaya Clinic Daily Pore Minimising Toner | Alcohol Free Face Toner With Witch Hazel & Niacinamide | Reduces Pores & Dullness | Tightens Skin | Even Skin Tone | All Skin Types | 200ml
39% off 270 440
Buy now

Mars by GHC PHA Toner

This face toner is suitable for all skin types. It comes loaded with the goodness of Niacinamide, Hyaluronic acid and Cucumber extracts. A lightweight formulation, it gets easily absorbed into the skin, giving it a more polished and fresh look. It also reduces the appearance of pores and balances the pH levels of the skin. It is 100% vegan and is free from SLS, cruelty, paraben and other nasties. Get 30% off on this formulation.

cellpic
mars by GHC PHA Toner for face | Lotion For normal to oily & Acne prone Skin tone | With Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid | Tightens & unclogs pores | Alcohol free, 100% Vegan,150 ml
30% off 349 499
Buy now

Price of face toners at a glance:

Face tonersPrice
 DERMATOUCH Alcohol Free Face Toner 499.00 
 UrbanBotanics® Pure & Natural Rose Water/Skin Toner  299.00
 biocule Oil Clear Clarifying Toner  499.00
 Kaya Clinic Daily Pore Minimising Toner  440.00
 mars by GHC PHA Toner  499.00
