Amazon sale: Get eye makeup products at up to 30% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Dec 07, 2022 20:08 IST

Eye makeup products can really amp up your look and make your eyes look darn attractive.

Eye makeup products are up for grabs. Don't miss the opportunity to get best of products at slashed down prices.

Eyes are an important feature of the face. If your eye makeup game is on point, then you’re really sorted. While mastering the art of doing eye makeup is an art in itself, the right set of products are needed too to ace the look. From eyeliners, kajal pencil, eyeshadow palettes to a nice brush to blend the eyeshadow - one needs the best of everything for a hassle-free experience. One must look for waterproof and smudge-proof formulations if one wants the makeup to stay intact for a long time. And when deciding on a brush, the tip of it must make for an important consideration.

We have rounded up some of the formulations that will do a good job in making your eyes look attractive. The good news is that all of them carry a discount on them. So, hurry, because discounts are there only for a limited period of time. Scroll on to take a look at our picks.

Maybelline New York Eyeliner
This eyeliner from Maybelline comes in the form of a pencil. It has matte finish and is a long-lasting formulation. Super easy to use and available in black colour, this is a smudge-proof and water-proof formula. You can get 25% off on this. This will give definition to your eyes, and how! In just one stroke, it will do a stellar job.

Maybelline New York Eyeliner, Intense Eyeliner, Long-lasting, Felt-tip Applicator, Line Tattoo High Impact Liner, Black
25% off
451.97 599
Buy now

Mamaearth Long Stay Kohl Pencil
This kajal from Mamaearth is available in charcoal black colour. One stroke of this pencil is enough for you to get well-kohled eyes. A waterproof and smudge-free formulation, this one stays for as long as 11 hours. It is made from the goodness of Castor oil and Chamomile and is free from paraben, mineral oil and dyes. This one has 10% off on it and is ophthalmologically tested.

Mamaearth Long Stay Kohl Pencil, Kajal Black Waterproof, With Castor Oil & Chamomile For 11 Hour Smudge Free Stay With Sharpener, Charcoal Black, Matte Finish
10% off
449 499
Buy now

MARS Ultra Curl Long lasting Mascara
This mascara is a volumising one. It will dramatically curl your lashes and make them appear striking. It is a highly pigmented formulation and is available in jet black colour. Easy to apply on your lashes from root to tip, this won't weigh down your lashes. It is a waterproof formulation and has a 10% discount available on it. Women will simply love using this one.

MARS Ultra Curl Long lasting Mascara For Women 12 ml (Jet black)
10% off
179 199
Buy now

Lakmé Absolute Spotlight Eye Shadow Palette
The eyeshadow palette from Lakme is pure joy and will give you a fun time experimenting with all the myriad colours in it. The finish type of the shades is velvet and they all come in powder form. Lightweight and blendable, the formulation is designed to suit all skin types. All the shades are richly pigmented and have an intense colour payoff. Grab 30% off on this one.

Lakmé Absolute Spotlight Eye Shadow Palette, Smokin Glam, 12 g
15% off
845.75 995
Buy now

Colorbar Smokin` Eyes Smudger Brush
This eye smudger brush from Colorbar is a great way to get your eye makeup done right. It helps in blending eyeshadow and eyeliner to give an amazing effect. The curvy tip of this product gives the user the discretion to decide how much colour they want to smudge. A great makeup tool, you will love this one. Get 25% off on it.

Colorbar Smokin` Eyes Smudger Brush - White
25% off
188 250
Buy now

Price of eye makeup products at a glance:

 ProductsPrice
 Maybelline New York Eyeliner  599.00
 Mamaearth Long Stay Kohl Pencil  499.00
 L'Oréal Paris Mascara and Eyelash Primer  1,099.00
 Lakmé Absolute Spotlight Eye Shadow Palette  995.00
 Colorbar Smokin` Eyes Smudger Brush  250.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

