Amazon sale: Get under eye creams at up to 35% off

Eyes are one of the important features of a person. So, while one may have beautiful and attractive-looking eyes, dark circles, puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles may diminish the beauty of your face. If you want to delay the ageing signs and keep the under eye skin in a good condition, then under eye creams are one of the effective formulations to place your bet on. They ensure the skin under your eye area is hydrated and supple. They come infused with the goodness of ingredients that are designed to tackle dark circles and puffiness head on. The good thing is you can get hands on these under eye creams at discounted prices on Amazon. Cool, right?
We have shortlisted some options in the list below. They will take care of the sensitive skin around your eyes and keep it hydrated and nourished. To take a closer look at them, scroll down.
LISEN Revealing Grace Under Eye Cream
Reveal supple and hydrated under eye skin using this cream. It is super effective in reducing the appearance of puffiness, dark circles and fine lines. Available at 10% off, this formulation is made from the goodness of Willow Bark extracts, Peptides and Niacinamide that strengthen the skin barrier and protect skin from environmental aggressors like pollution. You must try it.
Happier Powerblend Eye Cream
This eye cream is enriched with the goodness of Quinoa extracts, Ginseng extracts and Coffee extracts. It provides deep hydration to skin and makes it look plump and supple. It has been dermatologically tested and is free from fragrance, paraben, cruelty, sulphate and silicone. For a firm and bright skin tone, choose this one. Get 35% off on it.
Eeza Eye Cream
Get this eye cream at 20% off and say yes to happy, supple under eye skin. It is made with the goodness of Caffeine, Hyaluronic acid, vitamins E, Cucumber, potent botanicals etc that will make your skin appear well-rested and taken care of. This one keeps the ageing signs like wrinkles and fine lines at bay. It comes in 90% recyclable packaging.
Pilgrim Retinol Under Eye Cream
This formulation from Pilgrim helps prevent fine lines and wrinkles. The Red Vine extracts boost the cellular turnover rate and promote the production of collagen. It is suitable for all skin types and is enriched with the goodness of high levels of minerals that help revitalize, renew and hydrate the skin for a glowing and radiant complexion. It is made using natural ingredients and contains no paraben and sulphate and nasties. Get 15% off on it.
Rivela Dermascience Under Eye Cream
This under eye cream comes with the goodness of three actives including Matrixyl 3000 that helps in fading away the dark circles and firming up the fine lines around the region. It also improves cell turnover and combats many signs of ageing like fine lines and wrinkles. It is dermatologically tested and is free from paraben, mineral oil, SLS and other nasties. It is available at 15% off.
|Eye creams
|Price
|LISEN Revealing Grace Under Eye Cream
|₹1,750.00
|Happier Powerblend Eye Cream
|₹625.00
|Eeza Eye Cream
|₹499.00
|Pilgrim Retinol Under Eye Cream
|₹400.00
|Rivela Dermascience Under Eye Cream
|₹699.00
