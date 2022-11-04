Story Saved
New Delhi 29oCC
Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Nov 04, 2022
New Delhi 29oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon sale: Get up to 30% off on face toners

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Nov 04, 2022 19:46 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Using a face toner forms an important part of your skincare routine. Check out some amazing options that are available at discounted rates.

product info
Face toners get rid of dead skin cells and make it appear plump and radiant.

While following a skincare routine religiously is important, it is also essential to perform all the steps in correct order. One of the steps involves a face toner and it comes right after one has washed one's face with a face wash. This formulation helps in making skin appear soft and smooth. If you have enlarged and open pores, then toners can help particularly well by tightening the pores. Besides, they help ensure no trace of dirt or any other impurity is there in one's layers of skin. You can see a difference in the quality of your skin over a period of time, as toners make skin look plump, dewy and radiant. There are many options available on Amazon.

We have rounded up some of them in our list below which are from established brands. They are free from nasties and are super effective. Scroll down to take a closer look at our selections.

Saturn by GHC Face Toner
This face toner suits all skin types. It contains the goodness of Niacinamide, Cucumber extract and Hyaluronic acid. A 100% vegan formulation, this one is free from SLS, cruelty and paraben. It helps in tightening pores and improves skin texture. It also helps in balancing the pH level of your skin. Your skin will feel hydrated at all times and look supple too. Grab 30% off on it.

cellpic
Saturn by GHC Face Toner Powered With Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid For Pore Tightens & Acne Prone Skin Tone, 150 ml, Pack of 1
30% off 349 499
Buy now

Lakmé Absolute Pore Fix Toner
This face toner from Lakme is best for oily skin. It has a fresh scent and contains the goodness of glycerin, Lavender extract and Witch Hazel extract. It protects the skin from external aggressors and helps in rejuvenating tired-looking skin. Your skin will feel hydrated and well moisturised too. Get it at 24% off. You will love how your skin will look after every application.

cellpic
Lakmé Absolute Pore Fix Toner Removes Impurities, Refreshes Skin, Tightens Pores, 60 ml
13% off 260 299
Buy now

Mamaearth Green Tea Face Toner
This face toner packs in many benefits for skin. Enriched with the goodness of Green Tea and collagen, this one will help in tightening of open pores. It also aids in balancing the pH levels of the skin. A great hydrating source, your skin will feel soft and smooth at all times. Besides, it also boosts skin elasticity, resulting in youthful skin. There’s 10% off on it.

cellpic
Mamaearth Green Tea Face Toner With Green Tea & Collagen For Open Pores - 100 ml
10% off 359 399
Buy now

Mars by GHC PHA Toner
This face toner is suitable for all skin types. It helps in tightening of skin pores. A lightweight formulation, this gets easily absorbed into the skin. From balancing the pH levels of the skin, improving skin texture to moisturising your skin, this formulation can act as a game-changer in your skincare routine. It is free from nasties and is 100% vegan too. Get 30% off on it.

cellpic
mars by GHC PHA Toner for face | Lotion For normal to oily & Acne prone Skin tone | With Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid | Tightens & unclogs pores | Alcohol free, 100% Vegan,150 ml
30% off 349 499
Buy now

Dot & Key Watermelon Aha Pore Tightening Glow Toner
Want an improved and healthy skin? Then try out this toner. It helps in tightening of skin pores and improving the skin texture. It will make your skin look plump, moisturised and give it a dewy glow. It also removes dead skin cells that promote a clear and even toned complexion. Get it at 21% off. Besides, it is infused with the goodness of Glycolic and Lactic acid.

cellpic
Dot & Key Watermelon Aha Pore Tightening Glow Toner With Glycolic & Lactic Acid, Alcohol Free | 150ml
21% off 314 395
Buy now

Price of face toners at a glance:

Face tonerPrice
 Saturn by GHC Face Toner  499.00
 Lakmé Absolute Pore Fix Toner  335.00
 Mamaearth Green Tea Face Toner  399.00
 mars by GHC PHA Toner  499.00
 Dot & Key Watermelon Aha Pore Tightening Glow Toner  395.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Don’t miss these best neckband earphones of 2022
Opt for Canon cameras as they click pictures with great clarity
Winter socks for women are a must to enjoy fuzzy feeling
Winter boots for men give protection in bad weather, make walking on snow easy
How to pick the best camera for photo studio
health and beauty FOR LESS