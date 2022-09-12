Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Amazon sale: Get up to 54% off on hair masks and boost hair health

  • HT By
  • Published on Sep 12, 2022 17:33 IST

Summary:

Hair masks are a great indulgence that are super easy to apply and provide one with effective results.

Hair masks are a great way to restore and boost hair health.

Want to supplement your efforts at promoting hair growth, fighting dullness, restoring damaged hair, among other things? Then try hair masks. A great indulgence that will provide you with effective results over a period of time, hair masks can indeed be the game changer in your hair care routine. They come loaded with nutrients that our hair needs to grow and shine. Besides, many also combat hair woes like split ends, hair breakage issue, dry and brittle hair etc. There are a number of brands that have an amazing array of hair masks that can help you boost your hair game. The good news is Amazon is offering discounts on some of them. Picture this: You can get up to 54% off on hair masks; an opportunity you should grab at the earliest.

To help you with selection, we have curated a list of hair masks below which we believe will do good to your overall hair health. Take a look.


Vedix Hair Pack for Hair Growth

Formulated with active ingredients like Onion and Methi, this hair pack is designed to boost hair growth. It stimulates hair follicles and ensures your scalp is clean and super nourished. For shiny and lustrous hair too, this hair mask works wonders. You can get 54% off on it. Rich in antioxidants, this Ayurvedic formulation is safe to use and free from nasties like paraben and sulphate.

Vedix Hair Pack for Hair Growth with Onion + Methi Powder, Customized Ayurvedic Root Strengthening Hair Pack Powder, Hair Mask for Stronger Hair & Thicker Hair - 100gms
54% off
367 799
Buy now

Pilgrim Argan Oil Hair Mask

This hair mask from Pilgrim is suitable for dry and frizzy hair. It is perfect for deep conditioning your hair locks and arresting the problem of hair fall. Infused with White lotus and Camellia, it promotes hair growth and thickening of hair strands. There is a good 17% off on this formulation and it is suitable for all hair types.

Pilgrim Argan Oil Hair Mask with White Lotus and Camellia | Hair Mask for dry and frizzy hair | Hair Mask for smoothening hair, deep conditioning and hair fall control | For Men & Women | 200ml
17% off
539 650
Buy now

Buds & Berries Rice Water & Chia Seeds Conditioner Hair Mask

This hair mask will do a lot of good to your overall hair health. It is enriched with the goodness of Rice water and Chia seeds. It strengthens hair from the roots and keeps the hair locks deeply moisturised for long hours. You will observe reduction in hair breakage too. Get bouncy and voluminous hair locks with the help of this formulation. It is available at 12% off.

Buds & Berries Rice Water & Chia Seeds Conditioner Hair Mask for Nourishment, Hair Growth & Hairfall Control | NO Sulphate, NO Paraben - 200 ml
12% off
528 600
Buy now

Mamaearth Rice Water Hair Mask

This hair mask from Mamaearth is enriched with the goodness of rice water and keratin. It is best-suited for dry and damaged hair and makes hair silky and soft. It provides root to tip nourishment to hair strands and also helps in preventing hair breakage. It is dermatologically tested, suitable for all hair types and is available at a discount of 24%.

Mamaearth Rice Water Hair Mask with Rice Water & Keratin For Smoothening Hair & Damage Repair – 200 g
24% off
457 599
Buy now

Bare Anatomy Ultra Smoothing Hair Mask

This hair mask from Bare Anatomy is what you need if you want a nourished scalp and hair strands. It replenishes the dry and damaged hair and results in moisturised and soft hair. It is best-suited for those who are struggling with dull and dry hair. Fetch 18% off on this formulation that is vegan and comes infused with a floral scent.

L’Oréal Professionnel Inforcer Strengthening Hair Mask with Vitamin B6 & Biotin for Weak, Brittle Hair, Serie Expert, 250gm
860
Buy now

Price of hair masks at a glance:

Hair masksPrice
Bare Anatomy Ultra Smoothing Hair Mask  745.00
Vedix Hair Pack for Hair Growth 799.00
Pilgrim Argan Oil Hair Mask 650.00
Buds & Berries Rice Water & Chia Seeds Conditioner Hair Mask 600.00
Mamaearth Rice Water Hair Mask 599.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Weight gain powder for women also helps in increasing muscle mass
10 best 24-inch smart TVs : A complete buying guide
Blackberry shirts for men are all about everyday wear and low maintenance
Amazon sale on mobile phones: Get up to 20% off
Latest gaming laptops under 80,000 in 2022
health and beauty FOR LESS