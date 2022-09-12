Amazon sale: Get up to 54% off on hair masks and boost hair health

Summary:
Want to supplement your efforts at promoting hair growth, fighting dullness, restoring damaged hair, among other things? Then try hair masks. A great indulgence that will provide you with effective results over a period of time, hair masks can indeed be the game changer in your hair care routine. They come loaded with nutrients that our hair needs to grow and shine. Besides, many also combat hair woes like split ends, hair breakage issue, dry and brittle hair etc. There are a number of brands that have an amazing array of hair masks that can help you boost your hair game. The good news is Amazon is offering discounts on some of them. Picture this: You can get up to 54% off on hair masks; an opportunity you should grab at the earliest.
To help you with selection, we have curated a list of hair masks below which we believe will do good to your overall hair health. Take a look.
Vedix Hair Pack for Hair Growth
Formulated with active ingredients like Onion and Methi, this hair pack is designed to boost hair growth. It stimulates hair follicles and ensures your scalp is clean and super nourished. For shiny and lustrous hair too, this hair mask works wonders. You can get 54% off on it. Rich in antioxidants, this Ayurvedic formulation is safe to use and free from nasties like paraben and sulphate.
Pilgrim Argan Oil Hair Mask
This hair mask from Pilgrim is suitable for dry and frizzy hair. It is perfect for deep conditioning your hair locks and arresting the problem of hair fall. Infused with White lotus and Camellia, it promotes hair growth and thickening of hair strands. There is a good 17% off on this formulation and it is suitable for all hair types.
Buds & Berries Rice Water & Chia Seeds Conditioner Hair Mask
This hair mask will do a lot of good to your overall hair health. It is enriched with the goodness of Rice water and Chia seeds. It strengthens hair from the roots and keeps the hair locks deeply moisturised for long hours. You will observe reduction in hair breakage too. Get bouncy and voluminous hair locks with the help of this formulation. It is available at 12% off.
Mamaearth Rice Water Hair Mask
This hair mask from Mamaearth is enriched with the goodness of rice water and keratin. It is best-suited for dry and damaged hair and makes hair silky and soft. It provides root to tip nourishment to hair strands and also helps in preventing hair breakage. It is dermatologically tested, suitable for all hair types and is available at a discount of 24%.
Bare Anatomy Ultra Smoothing Hair Mask
This hair mask from Bare Anatomy is what you need if you want a nourished scalp and hair strands. It replenishes the dry and damaged hair and results in moisturised and soft hair. It is best-suited for those who are struggling with dull and dry hair. Fetch 18% off on this formulation that is vegan and comes infused with a floral scent.
|Hair masks
|Price
|Bare Anatomy Ultra Smoothing Hair Mask
|₹745.00
|Vedix Hair Pack for Hair Growth
|₹799.00
|Pilgrim Argan Oil Hair Mask
|₹650.00
|Buds & Berries Rice Water & Chia Seeds Conditioner Hair Mask
|₹600.00
|Mamaearth Rice Water Hair Mask
|₹599.00
