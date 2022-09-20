Amazon sale: Get up to 59% off on haircare products

Summary:
The right set of hair care products can be the game changer in one’s hair care routine. A good shampoo is the one which cleanses one’s hair effectively and also nourishes the strands; a good conditioner is one that removes the frizz and softens your hair strands; and the hair oil should be one that is non-sticky and non-greasy in nature and should provide one’s scalp with the nutrition it requires. The good thing is Amazon is offering all hair care-related products at slashed down prices. So, this is the time to go all out and buy haircare essentials that will do your hair a world of good. From hair masks, hair oils, shampoos, conditioners to serums - stock them up at discounted prices.
To help you with selection, we have rounded up some options from the likes of Wow skin science, Plum and Kapiva in our list below. Scroll through the list to take a look at options.
Pilgrim Anti-Frizz Hair Care Set
This set of hair shampoo and conditioner from Pilgrim is available at 24% off. Mild in nature and super effective, the shampoo will deep cleanse the scalp of dirt and impurities and the conditioner helps in taming the frizzy hair strands. The shampoo helps in reducing hair fall and frizz and boosting the elasticity of strands. It also helps in boosting hair growth.
Plum Avocado Nourishing Hair Mask
This hair mask from Plum is a vegan formulation and is best-suited for those with dry hair. It is made from the goodness of natural ingredients like Avocado and Argan oil that help in reducing frizz, split ends and dryness. It can be used all year round and can be used by both men and women. There’s 28% off on it.
Kapiva Tulsi Anti-Hair Fall Oil
This anti-fall hair oil from Kapiva is known for arresting hair loss and promoting hair growth. Made from the goodness of 19 research-backed herbs like Mulethi, Basil oil, Bhringraj, among others, one will see a palpable difference in the quality of hair in no time. Get 17% off on it. It also supports increased blood circulation to scalp and follicles.
Scalpe Pro Anti-dandruff Shampoo
This hair oil from Wow Skin Science is free from mineral oil, paraben and sulphate. It helps in smoothening, softening and moisturising the hair strands. Suitable for all hair types, this is made from the blend of Almond, Castor, Jojoba and Coconut oils that promote hair growth and arrest hair fall. It also helps in taming the frizzy hair. Get 59% off on it.
WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil
This anti-dandruff shampoo formulation is made from the goodness of Climbazole+ZPTO which attacks the root cause of dandruff. It improves hair shaft thickness and reduces hair fall and hair breakage. It conditions the hair and makes the strands strong too. Get 30% off on it. It is also a good and suitable option for daily use. It is a must try.
|Hair care products
|Price
|Pilgrim Anti-Frizz Hair Care Set
|₹800.00
|Plum Avocado Nourishing Hair Mask
|₹675.00
|Kapiva Tulsi Anti-Hair Fall Oil
|₹599.00
|WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil
|₹599.00
|Scalpe Pro Anti-dandruff Shampoo
|₹185.00
