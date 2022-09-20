Story Saved
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Amazon sale: Get up to 59% off on haircare products

  • HT By
  • Published on Sep 20, 2022 16:53 IST
Summary:

Haircare products like masks, shampoos, conditioners infused with the right set of ingredients can be the gamechanger in haircare routine.

Hair care products are available at slashed down prices on Amazon.

The right set of hair care products can be the game changer in one’s hair care routine. A good shampoo is the one which cleanses one’s hair effectively and also nourishes the strands; a good conditioner is one that removes the frizz and softens your hair strands; and the hair oil should be one that is non-sticky and non-greasy in nature and should provide one’s scalp with the nutrition it requires. The good thing is Amazon is offering all hair care-related products at slashed down prices. So, this is the time to go all out and buy haircare essentials that will do your hair a world of good. From hair masks, hair oils, shampoos, conditioners to serums - stock them up at discounted prices.

To help you with selection, we have rounded up some options from the likes of Wow skin science, Plum and Kapiva in our list below. Scroll through the list to take a look at options.


Pilgrim Anti-Frizz Hair Care Set

This set of hair shampoo and conditioner from Pilgrim is available at 24% off. Mild in nature and super effective, the shampoo will deep cleanse the scalp of dirt and impurities and the conditioner helps in taming the frizzy hair strands. The shampoo helps in reducing hair fall and frizz and boosting the elasticity of strands. It also helps in boosting hair growth.

cellpic
Pilgrim Anti-Frizz Hair Care Set with Sulphate Free Shampoo 200ml & Argan Oil Hair Conditioner 200ml with Jute Kit Bag| Silky Smooth Hair For Women and Men
24% off 612 800
Buy now

Plum Avocado Nourishing Hair Mask

This hair mask from Plum is a vegan formulation and is best-suited for those with dry hair. It is made from the goodness of natural ingredients like Avocado and Argan oil that help in reducing frizz, split ends and dryness. It can be used all year round and can be used by both men and women. There’s 28% off on it.

cellpic
Plum Avocado Nourishing Hair Mask For Frizz-Free Hair | Avocado Oil Argan Oil Shea Butter | Hair Spa Treatment For Smooth Hair | 100 Vegan | 250 gram
28% off 489 675
Buy now

Kapiva Tulsi Anti-Hair Fall Oil

This anti-fall hair oil from Kapiva is known for arresting hair loss and promoting hair growth. Made from the goodness of 19 research-backed herbs like Mulethi, Basil oil, Bhringraj, among others, one will see a palpable difference in the quality of hair in no time. Get 17% off on it. It also supports increased blood circulation to scalp and follicles.

cellpic
Kapiva Tulsi Anti-Hair Fall Oil (200 ml) | Visible Results in 2 Months | 100% Ayurvedic With Tulsi-Based Actives
17% off 499 599
Buy now

Scalpe Pro Anti-dandruff Shampoo

This hair oil from Wow Skin Science is free from mineral oil, paraben and sulphate. It helps in smoothening, softening and moisturising the hair strands. Suitable for all hair types, this is made from the blend of Almond, Castor, Jojoba and Coconut oils that promote hair growth and arrest hair fall. It also helps in taming the frizzy hair. Get 59% off on it.

cellpic
Scalpe Pro Anti-dandruff Shampoo 100ml
30% off 129 185
Buy now

WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil

This anti-dandruff shampoo formulation is made from the goodness of Climbazole+ZPTO which attacks the root cause of dandruff. It improves hair shaft thickness and reduces hair fall and hair breakage. It conditions the hair and makes the strands strong too. Get 30% off on it. It is also a good and suitable option for daily use. It is a must try.

cellpic
WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil for Hair Growth and Hair Fall Control - With Black Seed Oil Extracts - 200 ml
59% off 245 599
Buy now

Price of hair care products at a glance:

Hair care productsPrice
 Pilgrim Anti-Frizz Hair Care Set  800.00
 Plum Avocado Nourishing Hair Mask  675.00
 Kapiva Tulsi Anti-Hair Fall Oil  599.00
 WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil  599.00
 Scalpe Pro Anti-dandruff Shampoo   185.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

