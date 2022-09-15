Amazon sale: Get up to 61% off on colourful and attractive eyeliners

Eyeliners are a cool makeup product that can add drama and pop to one's appearance.

Want to perk up your mood and feel good in your skin, then gift yourself eyeliners available in interesting hues that can make you stand out. Most women usually stick to black eyeliners. To be sure, it does look good. However, if you are looking to make a statement, then go for bolder and refreshing shades of red, blue, green and brown etc. They break the monotony and look darn attractive. We all will agree that attractive-looking eyes can get one brownie points and elevate one’s overall experience. The good news is Amazon is offering discounts on eyeliners. Picture this: You can get up to 61% off. Excited much? We have done the homework and have prepared a list for you. In it, you will find some amazing eyeliners with colour options that are available at slashed down prices. Take a look.



Coloressence Shine Metallic Shimmery Finish Eye Liner

This pair of four eyeliners comes in a shimmery, metallic finish. Easy to apply, all the products come in the form of a pen and glide smoothly over the eyelids. Smudge-proof, long-lasting and waterproof - all of these will enhance your look and mood in a jiffy. All of them have a rich colour payoff and are available at 61% off.

SERY Statement Eye Pencil

This eye pencil from SERY has various eyeliners in different shades. Aqua grace, Cool Indigo are among the few of them. You can grab 30% off on this eye pencil and it comes in highly pigmented texture and smooth to apply. It has a matte finish and lasts for long hours without getting smudged. It has not been tested on animals and is cruelty-free.

Revlon So Fierce Vinyl Eye Liner

This eyeliner from Revlon comes in a feisty Righteous Rum colour. It comes in the form of pencil, and is hence super easy to apply. It has glossy finish and is waterproof and smudge-proof in nature. Thanks to its long-lasting nature, one can wear it without worrying about touchup. It will enhance the look of your eyes, and how! A statement colour to wear, you will stand out of the crowd. Get 24% off on it.

Belora Paris Colorful Desire Eyeliner

This stunning eyeliner from Belora Paris comes in Urban Green colour, among many other interesting hues. Available in gel form and matte finish, this one is long-lasting in nature and also smudgeproof. It provides full coverage and dries quickly. Enriched with the goodness of Green Tea and Chamomile, this one has a soothing effect on eyes. Get 35% off on it.

Kiro Hi - Def Soothing Eyeliner Pencil

Keep it chic and stylish with the amazing colour variants of this eye pencil. You can get Earth Brown and Sapphire Blue colours. Infused with the goodness of Argan oil and vitamin E, this one help moisturise the eyes deeply. It is Ophthalmologically tested and is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. A lightweight and long-lasting formulation, this one will make one look edgy and sassy. Get it at 10% off.

Price of eyeliners at a glance:

Eyeliners Price Coloressence Shine Metallic Shimmery Finish Eye Liner ₹ 1,998.00 SERY Statement Eye Pencil ₹ 499.00 Revlon So Fierce Vinyl Eye Liner ₹ 750.00 Belora Paris Colorful Desire Eyeliner ₹ 499.00 Kiro Hi - Def Soothing Eyeliner Pencil ₹ 900.00