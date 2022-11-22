Amazon sale: Hand creams a must in winters, grab up to 43% off on them

If your skincare game is just covering your face and neck then that's not enough. Especially now with the onset of winters, one will experience more dry and flaky skin. Our hands that are constantly exposed to the nip in the air and will quickly become dry. Therefore, the use of hand creams is, in a way, mandatory. Hand creams help in moisturising the skin, improving the texture and complexion of skin and make our hands look presentable too. Most of the formulations come in travel-friendly packaging and, hence, carrying them everywhere when on the move should not be difficult at all. One must always opt for hand creams that are formulated with ingredients rich in moisturising properties.

We have curated some of the hand creams in our list below. Take a look at them. The best part is they come at slashed down prices, thanks to the discounts being offered on Amazon.

Dot & Key Hand Cream

This 2-in-1 hand cream packs in moisturising and sanitising properties. It is infused with an enchanting fragrance of Lavender essential oil. It has been formulated with the goodness of Jojoba and Shea actives that make hands feel soft and supple. It also helps in killing 99.9% of germs without drying up the hands. Available at 31% off, this one makes for a good buy.