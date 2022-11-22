Amazon sale: Hand creams a must in winters, grab up to 43% off on them

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
If your skincare game is just covering your face and neck then that's not enough. Especially now with the onset of winters, one will experience more dry and flaky skin. Our hands that are constantly exposed to the nip in the air and will quickly become dry. Therefore, the use of hand creams is, in a way, mandatory. Hand creams help in moisturising the skin, improving the texture and complexion of skin and make our hands look presentable too. Most of the formulations come in travel-friendly packaging and, hence, carrying them everywhere when on the move should not be difficult at all. One must always opt for hand creams that are formulated with ingredients rich in moisturising properties.
We have curated some of the hand creams in our list below. Take a look at them. The best part is they come at slashed down prices, thanks to the discounts being offered on Amazon.
Dot & Key Hand Cream
This 2-in-1 hand cream packs in moisturising and sanitising properties. It is infused with an enchanting fragrance of Lavender essential oil. It has been formulated with the goodness of Jojoba and Shea actives that make hands feel soft and supple. It also helps in killing 99.9% of germs without drying up the hands. Available at 31% off, this one makes for a good buy.
Teenilicious Hand Cream for Women
This hand cream comes infused with the smell of Grapefruit seed oil. It is suitable for all skin types and is available at 15% off. It moisturises the skin of hands deeply and maintains the moisture barrier of skin. It also aids in reducing excessive oil production and helps in shielding skin from the sun. You will also see improved complexion of hands over a period of time.
Cetaphil PRO Dryness Control Night Repair Hand Cream
This dermatologically tested formulation provides instant and long-lasting 24 hours hydration. It comes with the goodness of Niacinamide, Pro-vitamin B5, Meadowfoam seed oil and vitamin E. A non-sticky, hypoallergenic formulation, this one is free from fragrance and paraben. Grab 10% off on it. You will be able to see the difference in the health of your skin of hands in no time and will vouch for the use of the product subsequently.
St.Botanica Vitamin C Brightening Hand and Nail Cream
This hand and nail cream is infused with the goodness of vitamin C, Extra Virgin Olive oil, Virgin Golden Jojoba oil, Cocoa butter and Shea butter. It brightens the skin tone, texture and promotes glowing skin. It also provides lasting protection from moisture loss. Say goodbye to rough and dry hands with the help of this formulation. Get 43% off on it.
Kimirica How Holiday Smells Tucuma Butter Winter Hand Cream
This hand cream is ideal for use during the winter season. The ingredients it is made from include Tucuma, Shea butter, vitamin E, Aloe Vera, glycerine and Argan oil. All of them help soften the skin of your hands and moisturises it deeply. A 100% vegan and cruelty-free formula, you can get it at 35% off. It is a must buy.
