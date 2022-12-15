Amazon sale: Indulge your skin with retinol face serums, avail up to 28% off

When we talk of face serums, one of the serums that is sought after by most women and men is retinol face serum. Why, one may think. Well, this serum packs in many benefits. From reducing the appearance of ageing signs, boosting firmness and elasticity of skin, revealing a youthful glow on skin to nourishing and moisturisng the skin deeply, this one does an excellent job in all departments. One will be able to see results in a few weeks’ time. Some of the formulations also help in strengthening the skin barrier and repairing the skin. And some can also help brighten it. With so many benefits, we are sure you must be tempted to try the formulation out.

To help you with selection, we have rounded up some retinol face serums for our readers. They will work wonders for skin. Scroll on to take a look at our listed options. The good part is they all come at discounted prices.



Minimalist 0.3% Retinol Face Serum

This retinol face serum from Minimalist is a potent anti-ageing formulation. It will fade away the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and also improve skin’s elasticity and firmness. Packed with the goodness of antioxidants, this one will nourish the skin deeply and repair it too. A fragrance free formulation, you can get 5% off on it. It is a must buy.