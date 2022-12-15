Amazon sale: Indulge your skin with retinol face serums, avail up to 28% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
When we talk of face serums, one of the serums that is sought after by most women and men is retinol face serum. Why, one may think. Well, this serum packs in many benefits. From reducing the appearance of ageing signs, boosting firmness and elasticity of skin, revealing a youthful glow on skin to nourishing and moisturisng the skin deeply, this one does an excellent job in all departments. One will be able to see results in a few weeks’ time. Some of the formulations also help in strengthening the skin barrier and repairing the skin. And some can also help brighten it. With so many benefits, we are sure you must be tempted to try the formulation out.
To help you with selection, we have rounded up some retinol face serums for our readers. They will work wonders for skin. Scroll on to take a look at our listed options. The good part is they all come at discounted prices.
Minimalist 0.3% Retinol Face Serum
This retinol face serum from Minimalist is a potent anti-ageing formulation. It will fade away the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and also improve skin’s elasticity and firmness. Packed with the goodness of antioxidants, this one will nourish the skin deeply and repair it too. A fragrance free formulation, you can get 5% off on it. It is a must buy.
Pilgrim 0.5% Retinol & 1% Hyaluronic Acid Lift & Firm Anti Aging Serum
Want a youthful and radiant skin? Then try this retinol face serum that comes with the goodness of Hyaluronic acid. It will lift up your face and improve the firmness of your skin too. It restores the vitality of the skin and fades away the aging signs like wrinkles and fine lines. It is suitable for all skin types, is made from natural ingredients and is free from toxins and chemicals. Grab 28% off on it.
The Derma Co 0.3% Retinol Face Serum
This face serum will do multiple things for your skin. It will exfoliate it gently, brighten the skin tone, improve glow and radiance of skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other ageing signs. This is also enriched with the goodness of vitamin C. It is a natural formulation that is free from harmful chemicals. Get 8% off on it.
Conscious Chemist™ Multi Peptide & 1% Encapsulated Retinol Serum
This retinol face serum will do wonders for your skin. It will boost collagen production, soothe irritated skin, rebuild the skin barrier and drastically reduce aging signs like crow’s feet, wrinkles, fine lines and more. It is 100% natural and free from fragrance, cruelty and nasty chemicals. Get 20% off on it. It will also tighten the skin and improve the overall quality of your skin.
Foxtale Vit-A-Lity 0.15% Encapsulated Retinol Night Serum
This retinol night serum is a good skincare product. It makes skin glowing and radiant. It fights ageing signs like wrinkles and fine lines. It provides deep moisturisation to skin and is also rich in antioxidants. Safe for sensitive skin and other skin types, this one will indulge your skin and give love back to it. Grab this one at 10% off.
|Face serums
|Price
|Minimalist 0.3% Retinol Face Serum
|₹599.00
|Pilgrim 0.5% Retinol & 1% Hyaluronic Acid Lift & Firm Anti Aging Serum
|₹650.00
|The Derma Co 0.3% Retinol Face Serum
|₹799.00
|Conscious Chemist™ Multi Peptide & 1% Encapsulated Retinol Serum
|₹649.00
|Foxtale Vit-A-Lity 0.15% Encapsulated Retinol Night Serum
|₹599.00
