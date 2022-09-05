Amazon sale of hair serums: Grab up to 28% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Hair serum is a great hair care essential that provides one with great respite by taming the unmanageable and frizzy hair. Who doesn't want silky, soft and smooth strands? A hair serum not only adds sheen to your, it also helps in repairing the damaged and dull hair. A great boost to hair health and appearance, one must invest in hair serums generously. Also, it is advisable to go for formulations that are devoid of nasties like paraben, sulfate etc. Some of them strengthen the locks and prevent them from further getting damaged. The great news is that Amazon is offering a sale on these formulations.
You can fetch hair serums from the likes of Bare Anatomy, L'Oreal Paris and others at a good discount. Can't wait to capitalize on the opportunity? Well, scroll down to take a look at our picks that we have curated especially for you.
Bare Anatomy Ultra Smoothing Hair Serum
This hair serum from Bare Anatomy protects hair from environmental aggressors like pollution and makes hair appear more silky and soft. Free from sulfate, paraben and phthalate, this formulation hydrates the hair strands deeply and prevents further breaking of hair. You can also see the difference in the form of improved texture and long-lasting shine. There's 8% off on this one.
mCaffeine Frizz Control Coffee Hair Serum
This hair serum will get you tangle-free hair strands. It reduces frizz from hair, improves overall hair health and strengthens the locks as well. Packed with the goodness of pure Arabica coffee, this one comes infused with a strong aroma that reminds you of freshly brewed coffee and crisp notes of walnuts. It will also make hair appear more lustrous and work on boosting the thickness of strands. Get this one for 10% off.
L'Oréal Paris Serum For Damaged and Weak Hair
This hair serum from L’Oreal Paris is suitable for normal hair types. If you are struggling with damaged and weak hair, then trust their hair serum to soften and nourish the strands. It helps fight five visible signs of damaged hair like hair fall, dryness, roughness, dullness and split ends. Available at a discount of 12%, this one will surely make for a good investment.
The Moms Co Natural Hair Serum
This hair serum is free from nasties like sulphate and paraben and is suitable for all hair types. Made from the goodness of Natural protein and Moroccan Argan oil, this formulation helps in protecting, repairing and smoothening one's hair. It strengthens the hair strands and also adds volume to hair. The Amino acids present in this make hair structure stronger and the Marula oil shields hair from environmental damages. There's 28% off on this one.
TNW-The Natural Wash Black Seed Hair Serum
If frizzy hair is a worry that plagues you, then we recommend this hair serum. A few droplets of this will make you strands smooth and soft. From unmanageable hair to super silky strands, this hair serum does a great job. It also adds sheen to hair. Made from the blend of banana oil, argan oil, grape seed oil, olive oil and jojoba oil, this oil removes frizz from hair and makes it appear more lustrous. It is available at discount of 27%.
