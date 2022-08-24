Amazon sale on body lotions: You can fetch up to 44% off

A good skincare routine proves to be rewarding in so many ways. To keep one’s skin health in check, hydrating it and keeping it nourished and moisturised is the key. And the best way to ensure your skin is pampered and taken care of is by applying body lotion on it generously. Packed with nourishing ingredients, body lotions result in smooth, soft and silky skin. It is always preferable to use a formulation that is gentle on skin, non-greasy and lightweight. There are many options available online and we are here to help you with the selection of them.

Below is the list of body lotions that, we believe, will do your skin a lot of good. They are enriched with the goodness of natural extracts that will keep your skin moisturised for long. Scroll down to take a look at our picks and we promise our skin will thank you later.

Kimirica Earth Persian Lime Body Lotion

This body lotion has a pleasant fragrance akin to that of Orange and Citron. It is suitable for all skin types and is made from the goodness of natural ingredients. It hydrates the skin well, resulting in soft and smooth skin. A non-greasy and light-textured formulation, it is gentle on skin. Besides, it is vegan and devoid of any cruelty and paraben.