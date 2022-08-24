Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Amazon sale on body lotions: You can fetch up to 44% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Aug 24, 2022 16:47 IST

Summary:

Pamper your skin by buying the choicest of body lotions that suit your skin type. Read on to know more about them.

Body lotions are a great way to keep skin moisturised.

A good skincare routine proves to be rewarding in so many ways. To keep one’s skin health in check, hydrating it and keeping it nourished and moisturised is the key. And the best way to ensure your skin is pampered and taken care of is by applying body lotion on it generously. Packed with nourishing ingredients, body lotions result in smooth, soft and silky skin. It is always preferable to use a formulation that is gentle on skin, non-greasy and lightweight. There are many options available online and we are here to help you with the selection of them.

Below is the list of body lotions that, we believe, will do your skin a lot of good. They are enriched with the goodness of natural extracts that will keep your skin moisturised for long. Scroll down to take a look at our picks and we promise our skin will thank you later.

Kimirica Earth Persian Lime Body Lotion

This body lotion has a pleasant fragrance akin to that of Orange and Citron. It is suitable for all skin types and is made from the goodness of natural ingredients. It hydrates the skin well, resulting in soft and smooth skin. A non-greasy and light-textured formulation, it is gentle on skin. Besides, it is vegan and devoid of any cruelty and paraben.

Kimirica Earth Persian Lime Body Lotion,Non-greasy 100% Vegan & Paraben Free Non- Sticky Daily Moisturization for All Skin Type For Men & Women | 290ml
33% off
399 595
Buy now

BoroPlus Body Lotion

This Boroplus body lotion is suitable for those with normal skin type. A chemical-free formulation, this one has a peasant fragrance akin to that of Almonds. Made from the goodness of Badam and milk cream, this Ayurvedic lotion has antiseptic properties as well. Say goodbye to dry skin with this lotion that provides 24 hour moisturisation to skin. Get 36% off on this one.

BoroPlus Body Lotion |Provides 24 hour moisturisation|100% Ayurvedic Lotion| Gives Non-Greasy, Glowing Skin | Vitamin E | No more Roughness & Dryness | For Dry and Normal Skin | With Goodness of Dhoodh, Badam & Kesar - 400ml
50% off
176 350
Buy now

Joy Lavender Body Serum Lotion

Available at 44% off, this body lotion has an invigorating smell of Lavender. Enriched with the goodness of Lavender and Jojoba oil, this one comes packed with antibacterial properties. It moisturises the skin and also helps in killing acne-causing bacteria that might infiltrate your pores. For a glowing and nourished skin, this lotion is a good pick. It is a must buy.

Joy Lavender Body Serum Lotion | Stress Relief & Relaxing | With Lavender and Jojoba Oil | Skin Glowing, Moisturising and Quick Absorbing Body Serum Lotion | For All Skin Types | 300 ml 
44% off
165 295
Buy now

Biotique Winter Cherry Rejuvenating Body Lotion

﻿For a soft, smooth and nourished skin, bring home this body lotion from Biotique that is available at 21% discount. It is made from natural oil and plant extracts and is suitable for all skin types. It helps in rejuvenating the skin from within and the difference will be palpable in no time. It can be used by both men and women.

Biotique Winter Cherry Rejuvenating Body Lotion For All Skin Types, 190ml
15% off
153 180
Buy now

Minimalist Niacinamide 5% Body Lotion

This body lotion is a well-balanced formulation that contains humectants, emollients and occlusives to keep skin hydrated and moisturised throughout the day. It contains Niacinamide that helps in repairing epidermal barrier function, reduces transepidermal water loss, resulting in improved moisture levels in the skin. It also has Glycerin and Shea butter present in it that help in intensely nourishing and hydrating the skin. You can get this one at 5% off.

Minimalist Niacinamide 5% Body Lotion | Repairs Skin Barrier | Nourishes With Shea Butter | For Men & women ,180 g
5% off
284 299
Buy now

Price of body lotions at a glance:

Body lotions Price
Kimirica Earth Persian Lime Body Lotion 595.00
BoroPlus Body Lotion 275.00
Joy Lavender Body Serum Lotion 295.00
Biotique Winter Cherry Rejuvenating Body Lotion 180.00
Minimalist Niacinamide 5% Body Lotion 299.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Top 10 OPPO mobile phones under 25,000
Knee bandage for pain relief is a must for those who are into heavy exercises
Crocs for men: You will find many comfortable and durable footwear options
Flip flops for men marry comfort with style in the most seamless manner
Aloe Vera for face: Not only does it hydrate the skin, this gel also soothes it
health and beauty FOR LESS