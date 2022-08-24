Amazon sale on body lotions: You can fetch up to 44% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
A good skincare routine proves to be rewarding in so many ways. To keep one’s skin health in check, hydrating it and keeping it nourished and moisturised is the key. And the best way to ensure your skin is pampered and taken care of is by applying body lotion on it generously. Packed with nourishing ingredients, body lotions result in smooth, soft and silky skin. It is always preferable to use a formulation that is gentle on skin, non-greasy and lightweight. There are many options available online and we are here to help you with the selection of them.
Below is the list of body lotions that, we believe, will do your skin a lot of good. They are enriched with the goodness of natural extracts that will keep your skin moisturised for long. Scroll down to take a look at our picks and we promise our skin will thank you later.
Kimirica Earth Persian Lime Body Lotion
This body lotion has a pleasant fragrance akin to that of Orange and Citron. It is suitable for all skin types and is made from the goodness of natural ingredients. It hydrates the skin well, resulting in soft and smooth skin. A non-greasy and light-textured formulation, it is gentle on skin. Besides, it is vegan and devoid of any cruelty and paraben.
BoroPlus Body Lotion
This Boroplus body lotion is suitable for those with normal skin type. A chemical-free formulation, this one has a peasant fragrance akin to that of Almonds. Made from the goodness of Badam and milk cream, this Ayurvedic lotion has antiseptic properties as well. Say goodbye to dry skin with this lotion that provides 24 hour moisturisation to skin. Get 36% off on this one.
Joy Lavender Body Serum Lotion
Available at 44% off, this body lotion has an invigorating smell of Lavender. Enriched with the goodness of Lavender and Jojoba oil, this one comes packed with antibacterial properties. It moisturises the skin and also helps in killing acne-causing bacteria that might infiltrate your pores. For a glowing and nourished skin, this lotion is a good pick. It is a must buy.
Biotique Winter Cherry Rejuvenating Body Lotion
For a soft, smooth and nourished skin, bring home this body lotion from Biotique that is available at 21% discount. It is made from natural oil and plant extracts and is suitable for all skin types. It helps in rejuvenating the skin from within and the difference will be palpable in no time. It can be used by both men and women.
Minimalist Niacinamide 5% Body Lotion
This body lotion is a well-balanced formulation that contains humectants, emollients and occlusives to keep skin hydrated and moisturised throughout the day. It contains Niacinamide that helps in repairing epidermal barrier function, reduces transepidermal water loss, resulting in improved moisture levels in the skin. It also has Glycerin and Shea butter present in it that help in intensely nourishing and hydrating the skin. You can get this one at 5% off.
|Body lotions
|Price
|Kimirica Earth Persian Lime Body Lotion
|₹595.00
|BoroPlus Body Lotion
|₹275.00
|Joy Lavender Body Serum Lotion
|₹295.00
|Biotique Winter Cherry Rejuvenating Body Lotion
|₹180.00
|Minimalist Niacinamide 5% Body Lotion
|₹299.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.