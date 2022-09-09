Amazon sale on body oils: Get up to 50% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
The right set of skincare essentials can make a panpering session even more delightful. Our skin needs nurturing in the form of nourishment from time to time. Body oils are one such bodycare products that prove beneficial both for the health of skin and for the mind as well. A good body oil keeps skin hydrated for long, improves skin texture and boosts the suppleness of skin. Besides, the experience of massaging the oil also helps calm the senses and make one feel instantly better and pampered. There are many body oils available online. And now is the good time in this bodycare essential, as Amazon is offering a good discount on them.
They also come infused with pleasant scents that makes the experience throughly enjoyable. Check out our top picks in the list below that are available at slashed down prices. Introduce them to your everyday routine for supple and nourished skin.
The Boho Botanist The Gloss Glow Quick Absorbing Dry Body Oil
This Ayurvedic formulation gets absorbed quickly into the skin and results in a luminous glow in no time. It is made from active ingredients like Turmeric, Amla, Manjishta and others that not only lend radiance to skin, but also repairs it. This one is available at 19% off. Massaging this oil on your skin proves to be a calming experience.
Blue Nectar Nalpamaradi Thailam Skin Brightening Treatment Oil
This body oil is a super hydrating formula that penetrates deep into the skin to nourish it. It is dermatologically tested and is suitable for all skin types. Made from the goodness of 13 botanicals blended perfectly, it ensures your skin looks luminous and radiant. Grab 5% off on this one. A pH balanced formulation, this one is also devoid of nasties like sulphate, silicones and parabens.
Moroccanoil Dry Body Oil
This body oil is made from the blend of Olive, Argan and Avocado oils. It has great nourishing qualities and gets easily absorbed into the skin. You will see the difference in the form of improved skin texture and silky, soft skin over a course of time. Get a whopping 50% off on this one. It is best suitable for dry skin.
Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Vibes Body Oil
Want a skin that glistens and glows? Then try this body oil from Plum. It locks in moisture in the skin, hydrates it deeply and also reduces pigmentation. It is enriched with the goodness of nine nourishing oils like Carrot seed oil, Olive oil, Grape seed oil, Sunflower oil, Vanilla oil, among other oils. It is non-greasy and also lightweight. This one is available at 5% off.
mCaffeine Coffee Body Oil
Enriched with the goodness of Vitamin E, Sweet almond oil, coffee, Rosehip and Caffeine, this body oil is suitable for all skin types. It is good at reducing the appearance of stretch marks and results in supple and glowing skin. A dermatologically tested and cruelty-free formulation, this one improves the texture of skin and keeps it nourished at all times. Fetch 16% off on this one.
