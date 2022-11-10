Story Saved
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Amazon sale on cheek tints: You can avail up to 58% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Nov 10, 2022 20:03 IST
Summary:

Cheek tints can make face appear radiant and glowy. Stock up on them in different shades, as you can get them at discounted prices.

Cheek tints make a face look more beautiful.

Cheek tints are one of the best makeup/beauty products that can elevate your look almost instantly. These come in many finish types - from matte to shimmer. They impact natural glow to skin and come packed with moisturising and nourishing properties. It is always best to go for ones that are easily blendable into the skin and also lightweight. Plus, the long-lasting ones are again any day better. There are many options available online. There is a range of colour options from bold to soothing ones.

Most of these formulations can also be used on lips and eyes. They will get you that glamorous look in no time. The good part is they are available at attractive prices on Amazon. Make the best use of discounts being offered and try a bunch of them to see what works best for you.

Scroll on to take a look at options that we have curated for you.

MyGlamm LIT Sheer Fuchsia Pink Lip & Cheek Tint
This lip and cheek tint from MyGlamm is of great quality and has a shimmer finish type. A weightless formulation with watery and sheer texture, this one imparts a healthy and natural glow to skin. Best suited for long wear, it is a vegan formulation that has 14% off on it. A must buy for sure. Girls and women will love it.

MyGlamm LIT Lip & Eye Sparkles-Kween (Purple)-8.5 ml | Sheer Fuchsia Pink Lip & Cheek Tint | Long-lastingwear Lip Tint | Vegan & Cruelty-Free Lip Stain
25% off 333.75 445
Buy now

Iba Must Have Everyday Lip & Cheek Tint
This tint is designed for use on cheeks and lips. It has a satin finish type and is packed with hydrating and brightening properties. Free from paraben and sulfate, this one gives full coverage. It is vegan, weightless and blends easily. It contains the goodness of Apricot Kernel oil and Rosehip oil. Fetch 22% off on it.

Iba Must Have Everyday Lip & Cheek Tint (Timeless Mocha) l Vegan & Cruelty-Free l 100% Natural
22% off 389 499
Buy now

TAC - The Ayurveda Co. 100% Natural Vegan Lip, Cheek & Eye Tint
This Ayurvedic formulation is formulated for use on lip, cheeks and eyes. It is vegan and is made from 100% natural ingredients. It provides intense hydration to skin and protects it from environmental aggressors. A long-lasting formulation, this will help you get that glamorous look. Get 29% off on it. Get this one right away and you will be impressed with your look.

TAC - The Ayurveda Co. 100% Natural Vegan Lip, Cheek & Eye Tint Blush with Red Plum, Organic Shea Butter,10gm SLS & Paraben Free
29% off 425 595
Buy now

Daughter Earth 100% Vegan Lip and cheek tint
A vegan formulation, this can be used as both lip and cheek tint. It has a matte finish and proves to be nourishing for the skin. It gives a healthy pop of colour to one’s face. It blends easily into the skin provides medium coverage. There are many colour variants available in this formulation. Grab 25% off on it.

Daughter Earth 100% Vegan Lip and cheek tint | Natural Blush | Lip tint | cheek tint (Original Pink), 4.5g
25% off 731.25 975
Buy now

Love Earth Lip Tint & Cheek Tint
This tint is formulated for lips and cheeks. It is suitable for all skin types and has a matte finish type. Loaded with anti-bacterial and moisturising properties, this one blends easily into the skin and imparts it a healthy-looking glow. It is enriched with the goodness of Jojoba oil and natural bees wax. Get 58% off on it.

Love Earth Lip Tint & Cheek Tint Multipot-Be The Change With Richness Of Jojoba Oil And Vitamin E For Lips, Eyelids & Cheeks, Matte Finish - Rose Pink
58% off 249 599
Buy now

Price of cheek tints at a glance:

Cheek tintsPrice
Iba Must Have Everyday Lip & Cheek Tint 499.00
Daughter Earth 100% Vegan Lip and cheek tint 975.00
RENEE Summer Slush Jelly Tint For Lips & Cheeks 599.00
MyGlamm LIT Sheer Fuchsia Pink Lip & Cheek Tint 445.00
TAC - The Ayurveda Co. 100% Natural Vegan Lip, Cheek & Eye Tint 595.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

