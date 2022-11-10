Amazon sale on cheek tints: You can avail up to 58% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
Cheek tints are one of the best makeup/beauty products that can elevate your look almost instantly. These come in many finish types - from matte to shimmer. They impact natural glow to skin and come packed with moisturising and nourishing properties. It is always best to go for ones that are easily blendable into the skin and also lightweight. Plus, the long-lasting ones are again any day better. There are many options available online. There is a range of colour options from bold to soothing ones.
Most of these formulations can also be used on lips and eyes. They will get you that glamorous look in no time. The good part is they are available at attractive prices on Amazon. Make the best use of discounts being offered and try a bunch of them to see what works best for you.
Scroll on to take a look at options that we have curated for you.
MyGlamm LIT Sheer Fuchsia Pink Lip & Cheek Tint
This lip and cheek tint from MyGlamm is of great quality and has a shimmer finish type. A weightless formulation with watery and sheer texture, this one imparts a healthy and natural glow to skin. Best suited for long wear, it is a vegan formulation that has 14% off on it. A must buy for sure. Girls and women will love it.
Iba Must Have Everyday Lip & Cheek Tint
This tint is designed for use on cheeks and lips. It has a satin finish type and is packed with hydrating and brightening properties. Free from paraben and sulfate, this one gives full coverage. It is vegan, weightless and blends easily. It contains the goodness of Apricot Kernel oil and Rosehip oil. Fetch 22% off on it.
TAC - The Ayurveda Co. 100% Natural Vegan Lip, Cheek & Eye Tint
This Ayurvedic formulation is formulated for use on lip, cheeks and eyes. It is vegan and is made from 100% natural ingredients. It provides intense hydration to skin and protects it from environmental aggressors. A long-lasting formulation, this will help you get that glamorous look. Get 29% off on it. Get this one right away and you will be impressed with your look.
Daughter Earth 100% Vegan Lip and cheek tint
A vegan formulation, this can be used as both lip and cheek tint. It has a matte finish and proves to be nourishing for the skin. It gives a healthy pop of colour to one’s face. It blends easily into the skin provides medium coverage. There are many colour variants available in this formulation. Grab 25% off on it.
Love Earth Lip Tint & Cheek Tint
This tint is formulated for lips and cheeks. It is suitable for all skin types and has a matte finish type. Loaded with anti-bacterial and moisturising properties, this one blends easily into the skin and imparts it a healthy-looking glow. It is enriched with the goodness of Jojoba oil and natural bees wax. Get 58% off on it.
|Cheek tints
|Price
|Iba Must Have Everyday Lip & Cheek Tint
|₹499.00
|Daughter Earth 100% Vegan Lip and cheek tint
|₹975.00
|RENEE Summer Slush Jelly Tint For Lips & Cheeks
|₹599.00
|MyGlamm LIT Sheer Fuchsia Pink Lip & Cheek Tint
|₹445.00
|TAC - The Ayurveda Co. 100% Natural Vegan Lip, Cheek & Eye Tint
|₹595.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.