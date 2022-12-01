Amazon sale on lipsticks: It's time to put on a nice shade, grab up to 29% off

A good shade of lipstick can do wonders for women. Not only does it help enhance one's appearance, it also boosts confidence of women. Perfect for both minimal and full makeup look, applying lipstick every day is a favourite ritual of women. Lipsticks come in many finishes and shades. One must always run a check on ingredients of lipstick as well. Lipsticks which have moisturising ingredients in them like vitamin E, Aloe Vera and Shea Butter make for a decent purchase. We have pounded up several lipsticks for our women readers.

In our list of lipsticks, you can expect a range of colours and combo packs as well. They have a rich colour pay off and are long lasting formulations. They come at discounted rates. All the more reason to stock up on them? Of course. Scroll on to take a look at our favourites. Happy shopping!



Pierre Cardin Paris - Mercury Velvet Lipstick 163-Nude Rose

This Nude Rose colour will uplift your overall appearance in a jiffy. It is perfect for everyday wear. The colour is richly pigmented and is perfect for those looking for long-lasting wear. This lipstick is available at 8% off. It comes in a nice packaging and glides smoothly over the lips. It is a must buy and has a velvety texture.