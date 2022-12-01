Amazon sale on lipsticks: It's time to put on a nice shade, grab up to 29% off

Summary:
A good shade of lipstick can do wonders for women. Not only does it help enhance one's appearance, it also boosts confidence of women. Perfect for both minimal and full makeup look, applying lipstick every day is a favourite ritual of women. Lipsticks come in many finishes and shades. One must always run a check on ingredients of lipstick as well. Lipsticks which have moisturising ingredients in them like vitamin E, Aloe Vera and Shea Butter make for a decent purchase. We have pounded up several lipsticks for our women readers.
In our list of lipsticks, you can expect a range of colours and combo packs as well. They have a rich colour pay off and are long lasting formulations. They come at discounted rates. All the more reason to stock up on them? Of course. Scroll on to take a look at our favourites. Happy shopping!
Pierre Cardin Paris - Mercury Velvet Lipstick 163-Nude Rose
This Nude Rose colour will uplift your overall appearance in a jiffy. It is perfect for everyday wear. The colour is richly pigmented and is perfect for those looking for long-lasting wear. This lipstick is available at 8% off. It comes in a nice packaging and glides smoothly over the lips. It is a must buy and has a velvety texture.
Iba Lipstick Combo 6
This lipstick comes in a combo of six. The formulations are vegan and cruelty-free. The lip shades have a matte finish, are long lasting and non drying. Infused with the goodness of vitamin E, Coconut oil, Castor seed oil, Shea Butter and Aloe Vera, these lipsticks are dermatologically tested as well. Grab a 29% discount on them. It is a must buy.
Revlon Super Lustrous (Matte) Lipsticks
This lipstick from Revlon has a matte finish. It is lightweight in texture and has hydrating and softening properties. There are 12 colours available in this one. There's vitamin E present in this lipstick that further nourishes the lips. Grab 24% off on it. The Rose colour of this lipstick will make your look stand out for sure. Plus, it is likely to suit all skin tones.
Milagro Beauty Quad Squad 4-in-1 Liquid Matte Lipstick
This four-in-one lipstick is available in matte finish. A smudge proof and long lasting formulation, this one is vegan and cruelty free too. Infused with the goodness of Jojoba seed oil, Castor oil, Rose water, Argan oil, Candelilla wax and Peach extracts, this formulation is vegan, non-toxic and cruelty-free. It is non-sticky and non-drying. There's 27% off on it. Go, grab it.
Maybelline New York Lipstick
This lipstick from Maybelline comes in a slew of attractive shades. It has a matte finish and a long lasting one at that. With a lightweight texture, this one has a rich colour pay off. Enriched with the goodness of Jojoba oil, this one will also nourish your lips and keep them moisturised for long. It has 25% off on it.
