Amazon sale on protein powders: Avail as much as 43% off

While diet and exercise are great ways to help one achieve weight management goals, supplements can play a vital role too. Protein powder is one supplement that fulfills the body’s nutritional needs. These formulations boost strength and aid in muscle recovery. If you’re into bodybuilding or want to improve muscle mass, then protein powders can be a game changer. You can get a number of flavours available in these powders. If you have been wanting to buy this formulation for a long time now in hopes of getting a discount, then now is the time. Amazon has a number of protein powders available at slashed down prices.
We have curated some of our picks from the likes of Man Matters and Big Muscles etc. You will see that your performance and strength during workout sessions considerably improve with the help of these formulations. Scroll down to take a look at the options.
Origin Nutrition 100% Natural Vegan Protein Powder
This 100% natural vegan protein powder is made from the blend of European golden peas and cold-pressed organic pumpkin seeds. Each serving contains 30 gm of protein. It helps in better digestion and fast muscle recovery after strenuous workout sessions. It is also free from lactose and allergen. Get it at 8% off. It is perfect for gym goers and athletes.
Man Matters VEGAIN Plant Protein Powder
This plant-based protein powder is a 100% vegetarian formulation that provides one with 24 gm of protein each serving. It gives the body all the essential amino acids that it requires. It helps in post workout muscle recovery and is free from gluten, dairy, soy, sugar and artificial sweeteners. There’s a 30% off on this product. It also increases bone density and boosts strength.
Abbzorb Whey Isolate
This protein powder contains 27.4 grams of protein per serving. It uses fast absorbing, ultra-filtered whey protein isolate imported from the USA. Its serving also contains 66 mg of digestive enzymes that help in easy absorption of protein. There's no sucrose or soy protein in this formulation. Besides, no preservatives and heavy metals either. It comes in chocolate flavour and is available at a discount of 25%.
Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey 2Kg
This protein powder is an advanced formulation. It is best for bodybuilders, athletes, fitness professionals and others who are looking to promote muscle growth and support post workout muscle recovery. A 100% authentic formulation, this one comes in a slew of flavours. Also, you can get a discount of 43% on this. It also boosts performance and strength.
Plantigo Vegan Plant Protein Powder
This vegan and plant-based formulation is made from organic protein sources, antioxidants, digestive enzymes, among other things. It is vegan and gluten-free and is a good source to boost overall health. It helps in building and repairing muscles and is made from peas, Brown rice, Flax seeds, Pumpkin seeds etc. It boosts muscle strength and muscle building and can be now purchased at 33% off.
|Protein powders
|Price
|Origin Nutrition 100% Natural Vegan Protein Powder
|₹2,400.00
|Man Matters VEGAIN Plant Protein Powder
|₹1,599.00
|Abbzorb Whey Isolate
|₹7,499.00
|Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey 2Kg
|₹5,849.00
|Plantigo Vegan Plant Protein Powder
|₹1,599.00
