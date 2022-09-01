Amazon sale on sulphate-free shampoos: Fetch up to 29% off

Cleaning scalp and hair with a shampoo that produces rich lather is a fast and quick process indeed. But the ingredient that is responsible behind formation of bubbles is sulphate, which you may have heard about. Have you come across this advice that a sulphate-free shampoo is best suited for hair? We all have heard it and there is a reason why there's a need to advocate for sulphate-free shampoos. The reason being that sulphate can strip your hair of its natural oils and make it dry. It can boost frizz in your hair, resulting in a bad hair washing experience.

So, it’s time to treat your hair with love and opt for shampoos that are sulphate free. We have rounded up options from the likes of Pilgrim, The Moms Co. etc. They all are mild in nature and leave your hair feeling soft, silky and smooth. Want to take a look? Scroll below.



OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Volumizing Shampoo

For thicker, fuller and voluminous hair, this shampoo enriched with the goodness of Biotin, Collagen and hydrolyzed wheat protein makes for a good pick. It provides hair with what they need the most and that is nutrients to grow and look lustrous. Available at 5% off, this one is also free from sulfate and paraben. Mild shampoo that produces effective results, you must definitely grab a bottle of this.