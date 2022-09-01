Amazon sale on sulphate-free shampoos: Fetch up to 29% off

Summary:
Cleaning scalp and hair with a shampoo that produces rich lather is a fast and quick process indeed. But the ingredient that is responsible behind formation of bubbles is sulphate, which you may have heard about. Have you come across this advice that a sulphate-free shampoo is best suited for hair? We all have heard it and there is a reason why there's a need to advocate for sulphate-free shampoos. The reason being that sulphate can strip your hair of its natural oils and make it dry. It can boost frizz in your hair, resulting in a bad hair washing experience.
So, it’s time to treat your hair with love and opt for shampoos that are sulphate free. We have rounded up options from the likes of Pilgrim, The Moms Co. etc. They all are mild in nature and leave your hair feeling soft, silky and smooth. Want to take a look? Scroll below.
OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Volumizing Shampoo
For thicker, fuller and voluminous hair, this shampoo enriched with the goodness of Biotin, Collagen and hydrolyzed wheat protein makes for a good pick. It provides hair with what they need the most and that is nutrients to grow and look lustrous. Available at 5% off, this one is also free from sulfate and paraben. Mild shampoo that produces effective results, you must definitely grab a bottle of this.
Pilgrim Mild Sulphate Free Shampoo
Infused with natural ingredients like Argan oil and Camellia, this shampoo offers a protective shield against hair fall. It is mild and cleanses scalp of dirt and impurities effectively. Packed with antifungal properties, you can also get rid of itchy scalp and dandruff. Among other benefits, it boosts hair elasticity, nourishes the strands deeply, prevents split ends and improves hair texture. There is 10% off on this one.
Wella Shampoo
This gentle and mild shampoo is suitable for all hair types. Enriched with the goodness of Aloe Vera and other natural ingredients, this one comes packed with nourishing and moisturising properties. Free from sulphate and silicones, it is infused with a pleasant and refreshing fragrance. There is a 4% off on this shampoo. Grab it and say yes to healthy hair.
The Moms Co. Natural Protein Hair Strengthening Shampoo
This hair strengthening shampoo boosts the volume and shine of strands. It is free from sulphate, paraben, silicone, chemical and toxins, and is available at 29% off. Suitable for all hair types, it comes infused with a pleasant fragrance of coconut. It produces rich lather and helps in removing dirt and grime effectively from the scalp. It also helps in arresting the problems of dandruff and hair fall.
Bare Anatomy Color Protect Hair Shampoo
This hair shampoo is formulated with the goodness of essential nutrients like vitamins E and B1, minerals and antioxidants. It is especially good for those who have coloured hair, as the ProPigment technology in it delivers 65% colour protection and enables the colour to last for up to 15 washes. Free from sulphate, mineral oil, paraben and petroleum, this one results in smooth hair and clean scalp after every wash. There is 20% discount on this.
