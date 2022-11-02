Amazon sale on sunscreens: Enjoy up to 46% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
We all know the importance of sunscreen. If you're one of those who has still not introduced this skincare essential into their everyday skincare routine then know you're making a big mistake. The UV rays of the sun can negatively impact the skin. A sunscreen helps in keeping the nasty effects of the rays at bay. It also keeps skin moisturised. Besides, winter months are almost here and if you think that there's no more need to apply sunscreen when stepping out, then you can't be more wrong. It is important to apply this formulation both when indoors and outdoors and in all seasons.
There are many formulations available from good brands that are available at attractive and discounted prices. They are lightweight, non-greasy products that do not leave a white cast. Check out our selections for you in a list below. They all are available on Amazon.
Lakme Sun Expert SPF 50 PA++ Ultra Matte Lotion Sunscreen
This Lakme sunscreen is a great way with which you can shield your skin from the nasty UV rays. It prevents sunburn, dark spots and premature aging. It will keep skin moistursed and hydrated for a long time. You will also see your skin complexion improving over a period of time. Grab it at 22% off. It is a must buy.
Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen
This sunscreen from Fixderma offers broad spectrum protection from UV rays. Its SPF content is 60 and it offers long-lasting protection from the harmful UV rays. A non-greasy and water-resistant formulation, this one can be the game-changer in your skincare routine. Grab 16% off on it and you will love the difference it will make to your skin.
Aqualogica Radiance+ Dewy Sunscreen Cream
Introduce this sunscreen into your skincare routine and you will see a palpable difference in the quality of your skin. It protects skin from the UV rays and contains Niacinamide that fades away the appearance of ageing signs like wrinkles, fine lines and more. It is a lightweight and non-sticky formulation that doesn't leave a white cast on application. There's 18% off on it.
Earth Rhythm Ultra Defence Sunscreen
This sunscreen has the goodness of SPF 50 and comes with a PA++++ rating. It includes both mineral and chemical filters that provide skin with long-lasting protection from UV rays. It is dermatologically tested and is 100% cruelty free. A non-sticky formulation, this helps in minimising the appearance of ageing signs like wrinkles, fine lines and more. Get a whopping 46% off on it.
Mamaearth Ultra Light Indian Sunscreen Cream
This sunscreen from Mamaearth protects skin from the nasty UV rays for as long as up to 6 hours. Its SPF content is 50 and it comes with PA+++ rating. Suitable for Indian skin, this one gets easily absorbed and can be used under makeup as well. It is dermatologically tested and is free from nasties like paraben, sulphate, mineral oil and others. Get 15% off on it.
