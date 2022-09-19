Amazon sale: Pamper your skin and get body scrubs at up to 57% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Body scrubs are a trusted skincare product that reveal a healthy-looking glow on skin and promote clear skin. They slough off the dead skin cells and help in boosting even skin tone. For a smooth and polished skin that feels soft to touch and refreshing, these formulations are the best bet. They come packed with ingredients that keep the skin hydrated and moisturised as well. A perfect quick fix to dull and tired-looking skin, body scrubs rejuvenates the skin from deep within and also help in reducing the pore size.
Amazon is offering these formulations at discounted prices. You can fetch up to 57% off. Can it get better? Well, yes! We have prepared a list of scrubs that will do your skin a lot of good. They are available at slashed down prices. So, scroll ahead to take a look at our favourites.
Luster Cranberries Sugar Scrub
This body scrub is made from the goodness of Cranberries and helps in lightening and brightening the skin tone. It is pure and free from preservatives and makes skin appear clear and glowing. It is free from paraben and sulphate and is available at a whopping discount of 57% off. It is rich in antioxidants and removes dead skin cells.
Boho Botanist Rose & Peony Sugar Body Scrub
This body scrub is made from the goodness of plant-based ingredients like Beetroot extracts and Spanish liquorice. It is dermatologically tested and is suitable for all skin types. For a soft, rejuvenated and moisturized skin, this formulation works wonders. It removes dead skin cells, blackheads, impurities and tan on skin. Get 10% off on this one. It has a nice floral scent.
Skin Cottage - Body Bath Scrub
This body scrub is enriched with the goodness of Peach and Berry extracts. It has a fruity essence and helps in maintaining the pH levels of the skin. It acts as a great exfoliator and removes dead skin cells. Infused with soothing fragrance, this one is best suitable for dry skin and is available at 10% off. It is a must try.
Body Cupid Activated Charcoal Face and Body Scrub
The activated charcoal present in it exfoliates the skin and gets rid of toxins and large blackheads. It reduces the size of pores and appearance of pigmentation as well. It also contains the goodness of Argan oil and Walnut shell powder. It is free from paraben and mineral oils and is suitable for all skin types. Get 37% off on it.
Bryan & Candy New York Delicate Rose Sugar Body Scrub
Enriched with the goodness of Oatmeal extracts, Sugar crystals, Argan oil and Rose oil, this one is a 100% natural formulation and is great for those with sensitive skin. It works as a great exfoliator and scrubs away the dead skin cells, revealing a healthy and glowing skin. It also helps in locking in the moisture and hydrating the skin. Free from paraben and sulphate, this one has been dermatologically tested, cruelty-free and available at 15% off.
