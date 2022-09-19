Story Saved
New Delhi 34oCC
Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Sep 19, 2022
New Delhi 34oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon sale: Pamper your skin and get body scrubs at up to 57% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Sep 19, 2022 17:38 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Body scrubs help reveal a glowing and clear skin. Check out which ones are available at slashed down prices.

product info
Body scrubs help exfoliate you skin and remove dead skin cells.

Body scrubs are a trusted skincare product that reveal a healthy-looking glow on skin and promote clear skin. They slough off the dead skin cells and help in boosting even skin tone. For a smooth and polished skin that feels soft to touch and refreshing, these formulations are the best bet. They come packed with ingredients that keep the skin hydrated and moisturised as well. A perfect quick fix to dull and tired-looking skin, body scrubs rejuvenates the skin from deep within and also help in reducing the pore size.

Amazon is offering these formulations at discounted prices. You can fetch up to 57% off. Can it get better? Well, yes! We have prepared a list of scrubs that will do your skin a lot of good. They are available at slashed down prices. So, scroll ahead to take a look at our favourites.

Luster Cranberries Sugar Scrub
This body scrub is made from the goodness of Cranberries and helps in lightening and brightening the skin tone. It is pure and free from preservatives and makes skin appear clear and glowing. It is free from paraben and sulphate and is available at a whopping discount of 57% off. It is rich in antioxidants and removes dead skin cells.

cellpic
Luster Cranberries Sugar Scrub | Provides Glowsmooth & Beautiful Skin | Made With Natural Ingredients | Face & Body Sugar Scrub | For Women & Men | Paraben & Sulfate Free - 200g
57% off 128 299
Buy now

Boho Botanist Rose & Peony Sugar Body Scrub
This body scrub is made from the goodness of plant-based ingredients like Beetroot extracts and Spanish liquorice. It is dermatologically tested and is suitable for all skin types. For a soft, rejuvenated and moisturized skin, this formulation works wonders. It removes dead skin cells, blackheads, impurities and tan on skin. Get 10% off on this one. It has a nice floral scent.

cellpic
Boho Botanist Rose & Peony Sugar Body Scrub - 200g | Tan Removal, Smooth & Glowing Skin | For Dull, Rough Skin | Men & Women
10% off 450 500
Buy now

Skin Cottage - Body Bath Scrub
This body scrub is enriched with the goodness of Peach and Berry extracts. It has a fruity essence and helps in maintaining the pH levels of the skin. It acts as a great exfoliator and removes dead skin cells. Infused with soothing fragrance, this one is best suitable for dry skin and is available at 10% off. It is a must try.

cellpic
Skin Cottage - Body Bath Scrub – Peach Berry 1000ml
10% off 674 749
Buy now

Body Cupid Activated Charcoal Face and Body Scrub
The activated charcoal present in it exfoliates the skin and gets rid of toxins and large blackheads. It reduces the size of pores and appearance of pigmentation as well. It also contains the goodness of Argan oil and Walnut shell powder. It is free from paraben and mineral oils and is suitable for all skin types. Get 37% off on it.

cellpic
Body Cupid Activated Charcoal Face and Body Scrub - Activated Charcoal, Argan Oil & Walnut Shell Powder – No Paraben - 200 mL
35% off 324 499
Buy now

Bryan & Candy New York Delicate Rose Sugar Body Scrub
Enriched with the goodness of Oatmeal extracts, Sugar crystals, Argan oil and Rose oil, this one is a 100% natural formulation and is great for those with sensitive skin. It works as a great exfoliator and scrubs away the dead skin cells, revealing a healthy and glowing skin. It also helps in locking in the moisture and hydrating the skin. Free from paraben and sulphate, this one has been dermatologically tested, cruelty-free and available at 15% off.

cellpic
Bryan & Candy New York Delicate Rose Sugar Body Scrub Enriched with Rose Oil, Argan Oil, Fruit AHA's And Oatmeal to Remove Dead Skin Cells for Glowing Skin (200gm)
15% off 575 675
Buy now

Price of body scrubs at a glance:

 ProductPrice
 Luster Cranberries Sugar Scrub  299.00
 Boho Botanist Rose & Peony Sugar Body Scrub  500.00
 Skin Cottage - Body Bath Scrub  749.00
 Body Cupid Activated Charcoal Face and Body Scrub  499.00
 Bryan & Candy New York Delicate Rose Sugar Body Scrub  675.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Anni Designer sarees: You'll love their prints, fabrics and overall appeal
Dumbbell set for home: Pump iron, build muscles from the comfort of your house
Xiaomi 6-inch smartphones
Amazon sale: Get up to 47% off on mobile phones under 30,000
Top 10 gaming console under 5000: A buying guide
health and beauty FOR LESS