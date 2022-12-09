Amazon sale: Skincare products are up for grabs, get up to 45% off on them

Summary:
Caring for your skin is an indulgence that is irresistible. It’s akin to a quality me-time where you feel relaxed, calm and at ease. It’s important to be religious about skincare routine - both AM and PM. To keep the health of your skin in check, one needs quality skincare products. From body oils, moisturising balm to day creams and under eye creams, one needs all skincare essentials to give love back to your skin. They will help in deeply nourishing the skin and provide long-lasting hydration and moisturising to it. One must always go for formulations that are non-greasy, lightweight and easily absorbable.
The good news is that many of the skincare formulations are available at discounted rates on Amazon. We have rounded up some from established brands like My Glamm, Plum and Nivea for you in our list below. Scroll on to take a look at them.
SUGAR Cosmetics - Tipsy Lips - Moisturizing Balm
This moisturising balm for lips is made from the goodness of Jojoba oil, Shea butter and vitamin E. It nourishes the skin really well, comes packed with anti-inflammatory properties and protects the skin from UV rays. A paraben-free formulation, this one eliminates dryness from skin. No more chapped lips as well. It comes in many amazing colour options and has 15% off. It is a must buy for sure.
Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Moisture Nourishing Body Lotion
This body lotion from Vaseline is meant to be used on the whole body. It comes infused with brightening properties and has Glycerin present in it. It replenishes the lost moisture of skin and locks in moisture in the skin as well. It penetrates deep into the layers of skin and is a fast absorbing, non-greasy formulation. Grab it at 17% off.
Lakme Youth Infinity Day Creme
This day cream from Lakme comes with ingredients that help in boosting collagen production. It is meant for dry skin and is meant to be applied on the face. It lifts the skin, firms it up and brightens it as well. Enriched with the goodness of Pro-retinol C complex and Pearl extracts, this one also delays the signs of ageing. It revives the dull-looking and dehydrated skin and reveals a glow on the skin. It contains SPF 15 and has PA++ rating that protects skin from harmful UV rays. There's 30% off on it.
Plum BodyLovin' Drivin' Me Cherry Body Oil
This body oil from Plum will leave your skin feeling soft, smooth and hydrated after every massage. It carries a discount of 25% on it and is a long-lasting formulation that keeps skin nourished for a long time. A must buy, this one comes infused with a fruity fragrance. It makes skin look glowing and radiant. You will literally fall in love with your skin after using this product.
MyGlamm YOUTHfull Hydrating Eye Cream
This hydrating eye cream from MyGlamm is made from the goodness of Shea butter, Hyaluronic acid and Marine Complex 5. It helps in eliminating the appearance of ageing signs like fine lines, dark circles and puffiness. It is free from mineral oil, phthalate and paraben. A non-greasy formulation, this one has a soft and silky texture. There's 45% off on it.
|Products
|Price
|SUGAR Cosmetics - Tipsy Lips - Moisturizing Balm
|₹199.00
|Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Moisture Nourishing Body Lotion
|₹449.00
|Lakme Youth Infinity Day Creme
|₹949.00
|Plum BodyLovin' Drivin' Me Cherry Body Oil
|₹550.00
|MyGlamm YOUTHfull Hydrating Eye Cream
|₹895.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.