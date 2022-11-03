Amazon sale: You can get best hair oils at up to 28% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
From childhood we are told the benefits of oiling our hair and massaging our scalp. Our grandmothers would often tell us that hair oiling is the secret behind healthy and lustrous locks. It is indeed true. A good hair massage from time to time can stimulate the scalp, boost blood circulation, promote hair growth, have a calming effect on one’s senses and improve the overall health of hair. Besides, even when it comes to tackling hair issues like dandruff and hair fall, hair oils can prove to be one of the best bets in solving them.
Some of the hair oil formulations come enriched with the goodness of Ayurvedic herbs and essential oils as well. We have shortlisted some hair oils below which are trusted and we believe they will do a world of good to your hair. Go, take a closer look at our picks by scrolling down.
Indulekha Bringha Oil, Reduces Hair Fall , 100% Ayurvedic Oil, 250ml
This Ayurvedic formulation is recommended by experts and is made from a blend of 11 herbs and essential oil cooked under natural sunlight for seven days. It is a potent formulation that can help in arresting the problem of hair fall. What’s more is this formulation is 100% natural and devoid of artificial fragrance and colour. You will also see hair growth. There is 28% off on it.
Kesh King Ayurvedic Anti Hairfall Hair Oil
Got hair-related woes? Then trust this hair oil to treat most of them over a period of time. This one is enriched with the goodness of 21 Ayurvedic herbs like Bhringraja, Amalaki, Methi, Brahmi, Japa, Lodhra, Manjistha, Jatamansi, among others. It has been clinically proven to be two times more effective than other Ayurvedic oils in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth. Whether it is the problem of dandruff or premature greying, you can get solutions to both these issues with the regular application of this oil. Get it at 28% off.
Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil
This onion hair oil is made from a combination of nourishing oils such as Sunflower oil, Amla oil and Hibiscus oil. It helps in boosting hair growth, adding shine to hair and nourishing the scalp. Safe for application on chemically treated hair, this one is completely free of sulfates, paraben, SLS, mineral oil, petroleum, colors and synthetic fragrance. It is a must buy indeed. Grab 15% off on it.
HM Love Hibiscus & Coconut Milk Hair Oil
This 100% natural and chemical-free hair oil formulation is made from ingredients in their raw and natural form. It helps in strengthening strands, softening them and nourishing the scalp. Issues like hair fall can also be tackled with the help of this one. A lightweight and non-sticky formulation, it controls frizz in hair effectively. Grab 5% off on it now.
Truthsome Hair Strengthening Oil
This hair oil is infused with the goodness of flaxseed oil and onions. It provides deep nourishment to the scalp that is both calming for senses and beneficial for hair health. It makes hair look moisturised and nourished at all times. Besides, one can see hair growth as well over a period of time. There are no added chemicals in this formulation. Get it at 27% off.
|Hair oil
|Price
|Indulekha Bringha Oil, Reduces Hair Fall , 100% Ayurvedic Oil, 250ml
|₹1,170.00
|Kesh King Ayurvedic Anti Hairfall Hair Oil
|₹349.00
|Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil
|₹399.00
|HM Love Hibiscus & Coconut Milk Hair Oil
|₹725.00
|Truthsome Hair Strengthening Oil
|₹599.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.