Story Saved
New Delhi 35oCC
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, May 05, 2022
New Delhi 35oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon summer sale 2022: Get up to 50% discount on haircare products 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 05, 2022 16:18 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Now is the best time to stock up on your haircare essentials and experiment with the an array of products.

product info
Avail discounts on haircare products and treat your hair with ample love.

Do you love experimenting with different haircare products? Well, who doesn't love to nourish one's hair. If that be the case, then this is the opportune moment to invest in haircare essentials that can improve the quality of your strands manifold, as Amazon summer sale 2022 is live, offering amazing discounts on miscellaneous hair products. You sure wouldn't want to miss it. From making hair feel soft and silky to promoting hair growth, formulations enriched with the nourishing goodness of natural ingredients can do wonders for one's hair.

To help you shortlist products on which discounts are available, we have curated a list of our favourites which we believe will impart strength and lustre to your hair. To take a look, scroll through the list below.

Price of haircare products at a glance:

Haircare productsPrice after discountPrice before discount
Herbal Essences Argan Oil of Morocco CONDITIONER 255.00 380.00
WOW Skin Science Onion Shampoo  499.00  999.00
Mamaearth Onion Hair Serum  253.00  299.00
Plum Olive & Macadamia Mega Moisturizing Hair Mask 499.00 675.00

Herbal Essences Argan Oil of Morocco conditioner
To say goodbye to frizzy and unmanageable hair, especially after every hair wash, introduce this conditioner into your hair care routine. From repairing damaged hair strands to giving them a dose of nourishment, this formulation will result in silky soft hair and you’re going to absolutely love it. It is suitable for all hair types and is made from 90% naturally-derived ingredients.

cellpic
Herbal Essences Argan Oil of Morocco CONDITIONER- For Hair Repair and No Frizz- No Paraben, No Colorants, 240 ML
33% off
Rs 255 Rs 380
Buy now

WOW Skin Science Onion Shampoo
This hair shampoo is enriched with the goodness of red onion seed oil extract, black seed oil and pro vitamin B5. It helps combat the problem of hair fall and further strengthens and nourishes hair strands. It improves blood circulation and results in strong, lustrous hair over a period of time. Besides, it is devoid of paraben, sulphate and other such chemicals.

cellpic
WOW Skin Science Onion Shampoo for Hair Growth and Hair Fall Control - With Red Onion Seed Oil Extract, Black Seed Oil & Pro-Vitamin B5 - 1L
20% off
Rs 799 Rs 999
Buy now

Mamaearth Onion Hair Serum
Taming your frizzy hair is now easy with this hair serum from Mamaearth. Formulated with the goodness of Oilive oil, this formulation replenishes the quality of hair and make it shiny and soft. It reduces hair breakage and is suitable for all hair types. Also safe for chemically treated hair, it is free from sulphate, paraben, SLS, mineral oil, synthetic fragrance etc.

cellpic
Mamaearth Onion Hair Serum For Silky & Smooth Hair, Tames Frizzy Hair, with Onion & Biotin for Strong, Tangle Free & Frizz-Free Hair - 100 ml
Rs 299
Buy now

Plum Olive & Macadamia Mega Moisturizing Hair Mask
This hair mask is formulated to treat your hair with love. It deeply nourishes the strands of hair and is a 100% vegan formulation. Powered by the goodness of Shea butter and Olive oil, it ensures to leave hair feeling soft and hydrated.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon summer sale 2022: Get amazing discounts on tablets
Amazon summer sale 2022: Get huge discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi phones
Bathing salts: Rejuvenate, detoxify skin and relieve pain
Split ACs under 50,000 that ensure better cooling and fresh air
Tie-dye jogger pants look super stylish while keeping you comfortable
health and beauty FOR LESS