Amazon summer sale 2022: Get up to 50% discount on haircare products 

Avail discounts on haircare products and treat your hair with ample love.

Do you love experimenting with different haircare products? Well, who doesn't love to nourish one's hair. If that be the case, then this is the opportune moment to invest in haircare essentials that can improve the quality of your strands manifold, as Amazon summer sale 2022 is live, offering amazing discounts on miscellaneous hair products. You sure wouldn't want to miss it. From making hair feel soft and silky to promoting hair growth, formulations enriched with the nourishing goodness of natural ingredients can do wonders for one's hair. To help you shortlist products on which discounts are available, we have curated a list of our favourites which we believe will impart strength and lustre to your hair. To take a look, scroll through the list below. Price of haircare products at a glance:

Haircare products Price after discount Price before discount Herbal Essences Argan Oil of Morocco CONDITIONER ₹ 255.00 ₹ 380.00 WOW Skin Science Onion Shampoo ₹ 499.00 ₹ 999.00 Mamaearth Onion Hair Serum ₹ 253.00 ₹ 299.00 Plum Olive & Macadamia Mega Moisturizing Hair Mask ₹ 499.00 ₹ 675.00

Herbal Essences Argan Oil of Morocco conditioner

To say goodbye to frizzy and unmanageable hair, especially after every hair wash, introduce this conditioner into your hair care routine. From repairing damaged hair strands to giving them a dose of nourishment, this formulation will result in silky soft hair and you’re going to absolutely love it. It is suitable for all hair types and is made from 90% naturally-derived ingredients.

WOW Skin Science Onion Shampoo

This hair shampoo is enriched with the goodness of red onion seed oil extract, black seed oil and pro vitamin B5. It helps combat the problem of hair fall and further strengthens and nourishes hair strands. It improves blood circulation and results in strong, lustrous hair over a period of time. Besides, it is devoid of paraben, sulphate and other such chemicals.

Mamaearth Onion Hair Serum

Taming your frizzy hair is now easy with this hair serum from Mamaearth. Formulated with the goodness of Oilive oil, this formulation replenishes the quality of hair and make it shiny and soft. It reduces hair breakage and is suitable for all hair types. Also safe for chemically treated hair, it is free from sulphate, paraben, SLS, mineral oil, synthetic fragrance etc.

Plum Olive & Macadamia Mega Moisturizing Hair Mask

This hair mask is formulated to treat your hair with love. It deeply nourishes the strands of hair and is a 100% vegan formulation. Powered by the goodness of Shea butter and Olive oil, it ensures to leave hair feeling soft and hydrated.