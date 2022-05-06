Story Saved
Friday, May 06, 2022
Amazon summer sale 2022: Grab up to 40% off on body washes

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 06, 2022 13:09 IST
Summary:

Amazon's ongoing summer sale is offering stellar discounts on a range of products, including body washes. Go, avail the discount now. Read on to see our top picks. 

Body wash deep cleanses skin and keeps it hydrated.

A good shower gel is one that makes every bathing experience pleasant and refreshing. It gently cleanses the skin of all dirt and impurities and also contribute in keeping the skin hydrated and nourished. The pleasant fragrance that comes infused in these formulations prove soothing for the senses. There are many options available online. We have rounded up some of our favourites in our list below. The best part is there are amazing discounts on them on Amazon as part of the summer sale that will continue till May 8. You can enjoy up to 40 per cent on the shortlisted products. 

Also, the listed products will work wonders on your skin, making it soft and supple. Some of them are also free from nasty chemicals like paraben, sulphate, silicones etc. Scroll down to take a look at our picks.


Plum Body Shower Gel

A 100% vegan formulation, this gel-based body wash will make everyday bathing experience fun and refreshing. It has a invigorating fragrance and is suitable for all skin types. It gently cleanses the skin of all dirt and impurities and hydrates it too. Formulated with the goodness of Olive oil and fruit and coconut extracts, it has a soothing effect on skin. Another plus is it is free from sulphate, paraben, phthalates, silicones and is cruelty-free too.

Plum BodyLovin' Hawaiian Rumba Shower Gel (Body Wash) | All Skin Types | Beachy/Aqua | 100% Vegan | Suitable for Winters
Rs 266 Rs 380
Palmolive Aroma Absolute Relax Body Wash

This body wash is soap-free and is suitable for normal skin type. Enriched with the goodness of 100% natural Ylang Ylang essential oil and Iris extracts, this formulation helps relax your body and leaves skin feeling soft and smooth. A pH balanced formula, it is 100% soap-free and has an aromatic fragrance.

Mamaearth Ubtan Body Wash

This Mamaearth Ubtan body wash comes infused with the goodness of Turmeric and Saffron. Available in the form of oil, this formulation is dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types. You can see the amazing results manifest in the form of radiant and glowing skin.

Mamaearth Ubtan Body Wash With Turmeric & Saffron, Shower Gel for Glowing Skin – 300 ml
Rs 299
Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash

This Dove body wash comes with nutrium moisture technology that ensures it feeds essential nutrients to your skin, resulting in smooth, moisturised and nourished skin. It also does a good job in exfoliating the skin. A mild and gentle body wash, it maintains skin’s moisture barrier and deep cleanses the skin of dirt and impurities.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

