Amazon summer sale 2022: Grab up to 40% off on body washes

A good shower gel is one that makes every bathing experience pleasant and refreshing. It gently cleanses the skin of all dirt and impurities and also contribute in keeping the skin hydrated and nourished. The pleasant fragrance that comes infused in these formulations prove soothing for the senses. There are many options available online. We have rounded up some of our favourites in our list below. The best part is there are amazing discounts on them on Amazon as part of the summer sale that will continue till May 8. You can enjoy up to 40 per cent on the shortlisted products.

Also, the listed products will work wonders on your skin, making it soft and supple. Some of them are also free from nasty chemicals like paraben, sulphate, silicones etc. Scroll down to take a look at our picks.





Plum Body Shower Gel

A 100% vegan formulation, this gel-based body wash will make everyday bathing experience fun and refreshing. It has a invigorating fragrance and is suitable for all skin types. It gently cleanses the skin of all dirt and impurities and hydrates it too. Formulated with the goodness of Olive oil and fruit and coconut extracts, it has a soothing effect on skin. Another plus is it is free from sulphate, paraben, phthalates, silicones and is cruelty-free too.