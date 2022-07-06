Amla for hair: Indian gooseberry strengthens hair follicles and imparts lustre

Indians have been told of the goodness of Amla or the Indian gooseberry from our mothers and grandmothers. A rich source of vitamin C, Amla is an important component in Indian kitchens, particularly in the winter months as its vitamin C content provides protection against all kinds of illnesses. What many may not know is that Amla is great for hair too.

It is known to strengthen and nourish hair follicles and thereby promote hair growth. Because of its antioxidant qualities, it also gives shine and lustre to hair. Which is why Amla finds its way into a number of hair care products - be they shampoos, oil, juices and powders.

If you are keen on trying out some products that comes infused with Amla, then Amazon is a good place to begin your search.

