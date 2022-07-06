Amla for hair: Indian gooseberry strengthens hair follicles and imparts lustre

Summary:
Indians have been told of the goodness of Amla or the Indian gooseberry from our mothers and grandmothers. A rich source of vitamin C, Amla is an important component in Indian kitchens, particularly in the winter months as its vitamin C content provides protection against all kinds of illnesses. What many may not know is that Amla is great for hair too.
It is known to strengthen and nourish hair follicles and thereby promote hair growth. Because of its antioxidant qualities, it also gives shine and lustre to hair. Which is why Amla finds its way into a number of hair care products - be they shampoos, oil, juices and powders.
If you are keen on trying out some products that comes infused with Amla, then Amazon is a good place to begin your search. We can help you here as we have curated a list of such products that contain the goodness of Amla. Check it out here.
Alps Goodness Amla Powder for Skin & Hair
This Amla powder packs multiple benefits for hair. Not only does it strengthen hair follicles, it also nourishes the scalp and gives hair a natural shine. Overall, it helps in keeping the hair healthy and strong. It helps in building hair strength and prevents hair fall. It also conditions hair as it deeply nourishes the hair and scalp. It also makes your hair shiny, bouncy and lustrous. One must mix it with water and apply it as a paste.
Dabur Amla Hair Oil
Oiling hair has been an age-old tradition in India. Amla extracts in this oil nourishes the scalp from within, strengthening hair from root to tip. Amla is also known for its potent hair growth-promoting activity and is regarded as a herbal treatment for hair loss. Enriched with omega 3, it has rich hair nutrients like vitamin C, Tannins and Amino acids which help in making your hair stronger. This oil also helps in combating dandruff.
Online Quality Store Raw Amla For Hair Natural (Amla) Dried Form
This is best form of Amla - dried fruit. One can easily grind it in a mixy to make it into a powder. Then mix it with water and apply it liberally on the scalp an hair. This version works wonders of the hair - working its magic on the scalp, enriching the hair strands and giving them shine and softness. Amla in this version works both as a shampoo (cleanses the scalp) and conditioner (softens strands).
Baidyanath Vansaar Amla Juice
If you are not the sorts who believes that topical application can be of any help, then this product is for you. Amla for hair is also available in a juice form. This natural Amla juice helps get you strong and healthy hair. As Amla has 20 times more vitamin C, it is great for overall growth of hair. Drinking this juice is also good for boosting immunity and promoting weight loss.
Jiva Ayurveda Amla Shampoo
Shampoos too contain Amla. Because the Indian gooseberry has cleansing properties, it is often added to shampoos too. It strengthens hair roots, prevents premature greying and also helps in stopping hair fall. It also keeps dandruff at bay as it controls the oil production and gently cleanses the scalp of dirt and oil. It also helps control excess oil production.
|Products
|Price
|Alps Goodness Amla Powder for Skin & Hair
|₹225.00
|Dabur Amla Hair Oil
|₹275.00
|Online Quality Store Raw Amla For Hair Natural (Amla) Dried Form
|₹500.00
|Baidyanath Vansaar Amla Juice
|₹235.00
|JIVA AYURVEDA Amla Shampoo
|₹175.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.