Amla juice for hair: Excellent option to make your strands strong and lustrous

Summary:
Amla is known to be good for skin and hair health. Whether you're searching for a solution to grow hair or means to combat hair loss on Google, the results must have invariably shown how Amla can prove to be the game changer in your hair care routine. If you really want that long mane, shiny locks, then Amla juice will make for a good option. While you will surely be able to see a difference in the quality of hair after consuming Amla juice over a period of time, there are other health benefits too associated with this nutritious and healthy drink. It boosts your immunity, detoxifies your liver, treats seasonal colds and coughs, aids in digestion and so on.
We navigated through an array of Amla juice available online to bunch together our favourites in the list below. The formulations listed down will replenish you from within and also help you stay ahead of your hair care game. Scroll down to take a look.
Sharrets Pure Amla Juice
This Amla juice will benefit you in numerous ways. Amla's potency is such that it can nourish and rejuvenate your body and mind, improving your immunity over a period of time. Particularly good for the health of skin, hair and nails, you will see the results manifest in the form of supple and strong hair, glowing skin and healthy nails. Besides, it is a vegan formulation with no added sugar and gluten.
Paxnaturals Wild Amla Juice
This Amla juice acts as an excellent liver tonic by protecting it from various infections. It is a rich source of vitamin C, antioxidants, phytochemicals, flavonoids, alkaloids and vitamin A. If you're struggling with one of the most commonplace woe of hair loss, then this formulation can help you combat the problem in a better way. Besides, it also promotes hair growth.
OrganiKrishi Amla Juice
This Amla juice formulation is 100% natural and pure. The Amla present in it is made using natural farming practices and contains no chemicals, pesticides and insecticides. Available in a fresh and recyclable glass bottle, this one is rich in vitamin C that boosts immunity and also hair health. You can see the quality of your hair and skin improve with the help of this drink.
Upakarma Ayurveda Amla Juice
Known to boost skin and hair health, this Amla juice comes packed with antioxidants. From providing you with lustrous hair, radiant skin free from ageing signs, boosting immunity to supporting your gut health, this nutritious health drink will prove to be a boon for your overall well-being. Made using organically sourced, natural ingredients, this juice has zero added sugar and taste enhancer.
Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda Amla Juice
Prepared with the goodness of fresh Amla fruits sourced from UP and Rajasthan, this Amla juice will provide you with many health benefits. It retains all the goodness and nutrition of Amla since it is made using the cold pressed method. You can see the results manifest in the form of healthy and strong hair, great skin and improved immunity and digestion. Besides, it also acts as a detoxifier for the liver.
|Amla juice for hair
|Price
|Sharrets Pure Amla Juice
|₹445.00
|Paxnaturals Wild Amla Juice
|₹199.00
|Upakarma Ayurveda Amla Juice
|₹399.00
|Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda Amla Juice
|₹280.00
|OrganiKrishi Amla Juice
|₹450.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.