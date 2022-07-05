Story Saved
Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Amla juice for hair: Excellent option to make your strands strong and lustrous

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jul 05, 2022 16:56 IST
Summary:

Amla juice is a rich source of vitamin C and antioxidants. It boosts hair health, fights hair loss and promotes hair growth.

Amla juice promotes hair growth and suppleness.

Amla is known to be good for skin and hair health. Whether you're searching for a solution to grow hair or means to combat hair loss on Google, the results must have invariably shown how Amla can prove to be the game changer in your hair care routine. If you really want that long mane, shiny locks, then Amla juice will make for a good option. While you will surely be able to see a difference in the quality of hair after consuming Amla juice over a period of time, there are other health benefits too associated with this nutritious and healthy drink. It boosts your immunity, detoxifies your liver, treats seasonal colds and coughs, aids in digestion and so on.

We navigated through an array of Amla juice available online to bunch together our favourites in the list below. The formulations listed down will replenish you from within and also help you stay ahead of your hair care game. Scroll down to take a look.

Sharrets Pure Amla Juice

This Amla juice will benefit you in numerous ways. Amla's potency is such that it can nourish and rejuvenate your body and mind, improving your immunity over a period of time. Particularly good for the health of skin, hair and nails, you will see the results manifest in the form of supple and strong hair, glowing skin and healthy nails. Besides, it is a vegan formulation with no added sugar and gluten.

Sharrets Pure Amla Juice Organic for Drink 32 Oz for Immunity Weight Management Skin Hair , No Color No Flavor - Non GMO Gluten Free
445
Paxnaturals Wild Amla Juice

This Amla juice acts as an excellent liver tonic by protecting it from various infections. It is a rich source of vitamin C, antioxidants, phytochemicals, flavonoids, alkaloids and vitamin A. If you're struggling with one of the most commonplace woe of hair loss, then this formulation can help you combat the problem in a better way. Besides, it also promotes hair growth.

Paxnaturals Wild Amla Juice Organic Drink for Immunity Booster and Hair Growth in Men and Women - 500 ML (99.9% Pure)
15% off
170 199
OrganiKrishi Amla Juice

This Amla juice formulation is 100% natural and pure. The Amla present in it is made using natural farming practices and contains no chemicals, pesticides and insecticides. Available in a fresh and recyclable glass bottle, this one is rich in vitamin C that boosts immunity and also hair health. You can see the quality of your hair and skin improve with the help of this drink.

OrganiKrishi Amla Juice with Rich Source of Vitamin C | Indian Gooseberry Juice | Nellikai Amalki Juice | Immunity Boosters | Powerful Antioxidant | Good for Digestive Health, Skin & Hair Health | Pure, Natural | No Added Sugar, 1L in Glass Bottle
22% off
350 450
Upakarma Ayurveda Amla Juice

Known to boost skin and hair health, this Amla juice comes packed with antioxidants. From providing you with lustrous hair, radiant skin free from ageing signs, boosting immunity to supporting your gut health, this nutritious health drink will prove to be a boon for your overall well-being. Made using organically sourced, natural ingredients, this juice has zero added sugar and taste enhancer.

UPAKARMA Ayurveda Amla Juice Natural Juice for Building Immunity and Digestion Booster I No Added Sugar - 1L
19% off
324 399
Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda Amla Juice

Prepared with the goodness of fresh Amla fruits sourced from UP and Rajasthan, this Amla juice will provide you with many health benefits. It retains all the goodness and nutrition of Amla since it is made using the cold pressed method. You can see the results manifest in the form of healthy and strong hair, great skin and improved immunity and digestion. Besides, it also acts as a detoxifier for the liver.

Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda Amla Juice |Natural Immunity Booster | Rich in Vitamin C - 500 ml (Pack of 2)
4% off
270 280
Price of Amla juice for hair at a glance:

Amla juice for hairPrice
Sharrets Pure Amla Juice 445.00
Paxnaturals Wild Amla Juice 199.00
Upakarma Ayurveda Amla Juice 399.00
Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda Amla Juice 280.00
OrganiKrishi Amla Juice 450.00

