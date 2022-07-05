Story Saved
Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Amla powder for hair strengthens follicles and promotes growth

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  Published on Jul 05, 2022 19:43 IST
Amla powder can do wonders for the health of your hair. Read on to see our top picks in the category. 

Amla powders help combat hair loss and scalp infections.

Herbvilla Amla Indian Gooseberry Powder
Made from pure and natural Amla, this powder formulation is formulated to nourish scalp and roots and promote supple hair. It will help in combating a common hair issue, that is, hair loss in a big way. Besides, it also makes your skin look radiant and glowing, thanks to the presence of Vitamin C in it. It is free from preservatives and chemicals.

Herbvilla Amla Indian Gooseberry Powder for Hair Growth (250 Grams), Black Colour, Drinking and Eating
265 349
Forest Herbs Amla Indian Gooseberry Powder

This 100% natural formulation of Indian Gooseberry powder helps in strengthening the hair follicles and promoting hair growth. A source of Vitamin C, Iron, among other good things, it helps in giving a boost to hair health, surprising you with steadfast results. For skin also, this powder will work wonders. It will remove dead skin cells and promote a youthful skin.

Forest Herbs 100% Natural Organic Amla Indian Gooseberry Powder For Hair Growth, Eating - 100Gms
125 199
Alps Goodness Amla Powder

This 100% natural Amla powder from Indus valley has been made using handpicked and organic ingredients. If you're struggling to find a solution to damaged and dull hair, then this formulation could help you restore the lost shine and strength. It acts as an excellent tonic for hair and also strengthens the hair follicles. Besides, you can also the results manifest in the form of blemish-free youthful skin.

Alps Goodness Amla Powder for Skin & Hair, 250 g | 100% Natural Powder | Hydrates & Nourishes Hair & Skin | No Chemicals, No Preservatives, No Pesticides
168.75 225
MedicoExperts Amla Powder
This Amla powder is a certified organic and natural formulation. It increases hair strength and prevents hair loss. Thanks to it conditioning properties, it adds sheen to the strands of hair and prevents premature greying of hair. An unscented formulation, it also boosts hair growth. Besides, it also proved good for the immune and digestion system.

MedicoExperts Amla Powder Organic 200gm | 100% Pure and Edible Gooseberry Powder | Good For Skin, Hair, and Immunity
195 290
Attar Ayurveda Pure Amla Powder
This Ayurvedic Amla powder formulation acts as an excellent alternative to traditional conditioners, shampoos and supplements. It promotes hair growth and helps in treating scalp conditions. For healthy and strong hair, this makes for a good pick. It is also good for skin, as it keeps blemishes away. This Vitamin C-rich powder is suitable for all hair types.

Attar Ayurveda Pure Amla Powder For Hair Growth | 100% Natural, No Preservatives (250 Gram)
265 399
Price of amla powder for hair at a glance:

Amla powder for hairPrice
 MedicoExperts Amla Powder 290.00
 Alps Goodness Amla Powder  225.00
 Herbvilla Amla Indian Gooseberry Powder  349.00
 Forest Herbs Amla Indian Gooseberry Powder  199.00
Attar Ayurveda Pure Amla Powder 399.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

