Amla powder for hair strengthens follicles and promotes growth

Amla powders help combat hair loss and scalp infections.

Herbvilla Amla Indian Gooseberry Powder

Made from pure and natural Amla, this powder formulation is formulated to nourish scalp and roots and promote supple hair. It will help in combating a common hair issue, that is, hair loss in a big way. Besides, it also makes your skin look radiant and glowing, thanks to the presence of Vitamin C in it. It is free from preservatives and chemicals.

Forest Herbs Amla Indian Gooseberry Powder



This 100% natural formulation of Indian Gooseberry powder helps in strengthening the hair follicles and promoting hair growth. A source of Vitamin C, Iron, among other good things, it helps in giving a boost to hair health, surprising you with steadfast results. For skin also, this powder will work wonders. It will remove dead skin cells and promote a youthful skin.

Alps Goodness Amla Powder



This 100% natural Amla powder from Indus valley has been made using handpicked and organic ingredients. If you're struggling to find a solution to damaged and dull hair, then this formulation could help you restore the lost shine and strength. It acts as an excellent tonic for hair and also strengthens the hair follicles. Besides, you can also the results manifest in the form of blemish-free youthful skin.

MedicoExperts Amla Powder

This Amla powder is a certified organic and natural formulation. It increases hair strength and prevents hair loss. Thanks to it conditioning properties, it adds sheen to the strands of hair and prevents premature greying of hair. An unscented formulation, it also boosts hair growth. Besides, it also proved good for the immune and digestion system.

Attar Ayurveda Pure Amla Powder

This Ayurvedic Amla powder formulation acts as an excellent alternative to traditional conditioners, shampoos and supplements. It promotes hair growth and helps in treating scalp conditions. For healthy and strong hair, this makes for a good pick. It is also good for skin, as it keeps blemishes away. This Vitamin C-rich powder is suitable for all hair types.

Price of amla powder for hair at a glance:

Amla powder for hair Price MedicoExperts Amla Powder ₹ 290.00 Alps Goodness Amla Powder ₹ 225.00 Herbvilla Amla Indian Gooseberry Powder ₹ 349.00 Forest Herbs Amla Indian Gooseberry Powder ₹ 199.00 Attar Ayurveda Pure Amla Powder ₹ 399.00