Anti aging wrinkle creams: Introduce them to say bye-bye to wrinkles, dark spots

These days both men and women are more prone to developing wrinkles and other aging signs at a younger age. One may wonder what could be the reasons behind it. Well, external aggressors like pollutants in air, our lifestyle, our diet and our sedentary routine all contribute to development of aging signs early on. While one needs to course correct one's sleeping pattern, lifestyle, diet and other things, what goes without saying is that skincare products play an important role too. If you want to say goodbye to wrinkles, then try using an anti-aging cream. It is rich in ingredients that keep skin hydrated and moisturized at all times. Such formulations keep dark spots, pigmentation and uneven skin tone at bay.
We have rounded up some anti-aging creams for our readers below. They are all from known brands and the benefits of using them will definitely be galore. Scroll on to take a closer look at our selections.
POND'S Age Miracle Day Cream
This cream from Pond’s is meant for facial use. It is suitable for all skin types and keeps skin moisturized and supple. It contains the goodness of SPF 18 and has PA++ rating. Thanks to the advanced anti-aging technology, this one reduces the appearance of wrinkles and boosts radiance from within the skin. It strengthens the skin’s natural barrier and protects skin cells from external aggressors.
L'Oreal Paris Collagen Face Moisturizer
This cream is suitable for use in both skincare AM and PM routine. It is an unscented formulation and one that is suitable for use even by those who have sensitive skin. It is a non-greasy formulation and one that helps in reducing the appearance of wrinkles. It is the perfect anti-aging cream that can help your skin look supple, youthful and radiant.
Dot & Key Retinol Night Cream
This cream from Dot and Key is meant for facial use. It is suitable for all skin types. It contains the goodness of Hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and retinol. A paraben-free formulation, this one helps in fighting anti ageing signs like wrinkles, pigmentation and dark spots. Use this cream if you're looking to get youthful and glowing skin.
Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Night Cream
This facial moisturizer is enriched with the goodness of vitamin C and Glycerin. It deeply moisturizes the skin and targets skin woes related to aging like wrinkles and uneven skin tone. This formulation is clinically proven to smooth the look of wrinkles. It will boost elasticity and firmness of skin as well. It is a unisex formulation.
Neolith Argan oil Anti Aging Face Cream
This anti-aging cream is made from the goodness of organic Moroccan Argan oil. It can be used in both skincare AM and PM routines. It promotes healthy cell renewal, collagen, firmness and more. It also contains Propolis, Anees seed oil and Kokum Butter. The formulation traps moisture in the skin and keeps it well hydrated at all times. The SPF 25 content present in it protects the skin from nasty UV rays.
|Creams
|Price
|POND'S Age Miracle Day Cream
|₹799
|Dot & Key Retinol Night Cream
|₹695
|L'Oreal Paris Collagen Face Moisturizer
|₹4,000
|Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Night Cream
|₹5,099
|Neolith Argan oil Anti Aging Face Cream
|₹1,000
