Anti-dandruff shampoos for men and women: A buyer's guide

Summary:
Imagine walking into a meeting with flakes of dandruff all over your top or shirt. Embarrassing, right? As much as we hate the problem of sticky dandruff, we equally scramble hard for ways to get rid of it. One of the easiest ways to eliminate the dandruff and keep your scalp clean is by introducing an anti-dandruff shampoo to your hair care routine. It will not only help reduce the dandruff-causing bacteria, but also soothe the scalp and keep it squeaky clean.
Besides, you can expect hair growth, voluminous hair and shiny hair only when your scalp health is A plus. So, hence, it is important to address the issue of dandruff ASAP. We have curated some anti-dandruff shampoo that are formulated for both men and women. They also pack in other benefits like infusing strength in strands and so on. Scroll down to take a look.
L’Oréal Professionnel Scalp Advanced Anti-Dandruff Dermo-Clarifier Shampoo
This formulation from L’Oreal Paris does a great job in keeping your scalp clean and dandruff-free. This one is devoid of alcohol and silicones. It is best for oily and dry hair types. One will see results in about 4 weeks time. You will feel great after every hair wash with this shampoo. Not only will your hair smell fragrant, but also feel squeaky clean.
Organic Harvest Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
This organic anti-dandruff shampoo is a mild and gentle formulation. It works in reducing dandruff and soothes itching as well. It will make strands feel soft and shiny. The goodness of pro-vitamin B5 infused in it helps in locking moisture and improving strength of strands. It is free from paraben, mineral oil and animal ingredients. Besides, it is an unscented formulation.
WILDLY PURE Natural Anti Dandruff Shampoo
This hair shampoo helps in treating the stubborn and commonplace problem of dandruff. It comes enriched with natural extracts like aloe vera leaf juice. Free from toxins, this one helps in restoring the health of strands, lending shine to hair and making it appear voluminous too. The best part is the fragrance of the formulation which involves notes of Cardamom, Ginger and Clove with hints of Vanilla, Lilly, Musk and Sandalwood.
Teenilicious Anti Dandruff Shampoo
This shampoo regulates the formation of dandruff and flakiness. Packed with anti-fungal and anti-dandruff properties, this heals flaky skin on scalp. It also reduces the itching sensation on the scalp. The formulation promotes healthy hair growth, retains moisture and strengthens strands as well. It also combats the woe of hair fall. This too is an unscented shampoo.
Head & Shoulders Cool Menthol Anti Dandruff Shampoo
This anti-dandruff shampoo comes in the form of foam. It has a fresh scent and does a good job in eliminating dandruff. A gentle formulation, this one is suitable for use on chemically treated hair as well. It has a cool methanol scent and leaves one feeling fresh and fragrant after every hair wash. Both men and women can use this one.
|Product
|Price
|L’Oréal Professionnel Scalp Advanced Anti-Dandruff Dermo-Clarifier Shampoo | For Scalp with Dandruff | With Piroctone Olamine (300 ml)
|₹ 895
|Organic Harvest Anti-Dandruff Shampoo For Women & Men | Helps in Reduce Dandruff, Prevents Recurrence & Soothes Scalp | No Paraben & Sulphate- 225 ml
|₹ 608
|WILDLY PURE Natural Anti Dandruff Shampoo for Dry Hair, Itchy Scalp | Piroctone Olamine Hibiscus & 10 More Oils, Plant Keratin | Toxin 20 Free, No Sulphate Paraben Silicone | Men & Women 300ml [CALM]
|₹ 625
|Teenilicious Anti Dandruff Shampoo for Women & Men | Natural Tea Tree Oil with 1.0% Salicylic Acid | Shampoo for Dandruff and Itchy Scalp | Free from Alcohol, Silicones, Paraben & Sulphates - 100ml
|₹ 485
|Head & Shoulders Cool Menthol Anti Dandruff Shampoo for Women & Men, 1L
|₹ 689
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.