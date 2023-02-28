Anti-dandruff shampoos for men and women: A buyer's guide

Imagine walking into a meeting with flakes of dandruff all over your top or shirt. Embarrassing, right? As much as we hate the problem of sticky dandruff, we equally scramble hard for ways to get rid of it. One of the easiest ways to eliminate the dandruff and keep your scalp clean is by introducing an anti-dandruff shampoo to your hair care routine. It will not only help reduce the dandruff-causing bacteria, but also soothe the scalp and keep it squeaky clean.

Besides, you can expect hair growth, voluminous hair and shiny hair only when your scalp health is A plus. So, hence, it is important to address the issue of dandruff ASAP. We have curated some anti-dandruff shampoo that are formulated for both men and women. They also pack in other benefits like infusing strength in strands and so on. Scroll down to take a look.



L’Oréal Professionnel Scalp Advanced Anti-Dandruff Dermo-Clarifier Shampoo

This formulation from L’Oreal Paris does a great job in keeping your scalp clean and dandruff-free. This one is devoid of alcohol and silicones. It is best for oily and dry hair types. One will see results in about 4 weeks time. You will feel great after every hair wash with this shampoo. Not only will your hair smell fragrant, but also feel squeaky clean.