Anti-mosquito roll-ons to medicine droppers, check out popular babycare items

If you have a baby or a child at home, you have to be extremely careful about a host of health issues. As a child's immune system is still in its nascent stage and is developing, a parent has to be on-guard always. Imagine a scenario where you administer a small amount of medicine after consulting your doctor over phone. Just how much is say 30 ml? Think about trimming nails of a newborn baby? Or protecting babies from mosquito bites?

Thankfully, there is a whole range of baby and childcare products online which can help make life convenient for young parents. From healthcare kit for newborn baby and kids to mosquito roll-ons, online e-commerce platforms have options aplenty.

Here's a selection you might want to take a look at.

1) Mamaearth Natural Anti Mosquito Body Roll On 40ml (Pack of 1)



This body roll-on is made from natural ingredients with no insecticides or DEET (a colourless, oily liquid used as an insect repellent) and is safe to use on your baby or child. It contains plant-based essential oils like Citronella oil, Eucalyptus oil and Lemongrass oil, which are known for their strong mosquito repelling properties. This roll-on repels mosquitoes for up to eight hours and gives protection against mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya. On Amazon, it is available with various other products as combo packs.



Price (just the roll-on):

MRP: ₹99.00

Price: ₹82.00



2) Mee Mee Accurate Medicine Dropper and Dispenser (Blue)

This medicine dropper and dispenser comes in two colours - blue and yellow. It comes with a measuring jar, which holds up to 2 two teaspoonful (15 ml) of medicine. It has a protective cap for the dropper. It is easy to use, clean and assemble.



Price (blue):

MRP: ₹249.00

Price: ₹199.00



3) Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment, 3 oz (85 g)

This is among the popular products on Amazon. It is meant for dry, chapped and irritated skin of babies. It also gives relief from diaper rash within six hours. This ointment contains mineral oil, cerason, lanolin alcohol, panthenon, glycerin and bisabolol.



MRP: ₹1,999.00

Price: ₹1,299.00



4) SYGA Premium Quality 10 Pcs Health Care Kit for Newborn Baby Kids Nail Hair Thermometer Grooming Brush

This grooming kit contains 10 essential grooming and infant health items. Its components include scissors, nail clipper, Emery board (nail file), tweezer, digital thermometer, nasal aspirator, hair brush, comb and fingertip toothbrush. The kit is handy, compact and lightweight and can be carried wherever you go. It is just perfect for newborn babies. It is safe for use as it is made from silicone BPA-free plastic and stainless-steel material.



MRP: ₹1,450.00

Price: ₹587.00



