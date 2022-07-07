Story Saved
New Delhi 37oCC
Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
New Delhi 37oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Apple puree for babies is easy to digest and nutritious 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jul 07, 2022 18:02 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Babies will love apple puree that come with the promise of purity. Read on to see our picks in the category.

product info
Apple puree makes for a nutritious and delicious food item for babies.

Made from good quality apple fruit extract, apple puree makes for a good food option for babies. Delicious in taste and nutritious, the puree will be relished by babies, and how! They are a rich source of carbohydrates, proteins etc and are made with the promise of purity. Their texture is smooth and the formulations are free from preservatives, added sugar and salt. Also, the puree is easy to digest for children. They help in improving immunity, energy levels and also support bone development.

If you have been looking for apple puree options for babies, then our list below will definitely come in handy. Some of them also come with interesting flavour combinations like apple and banana, or apple and blueberry. All of them come in travel-friendly packaging, and therefore it is easy to feed the child on the move. Scroll down to take a look at options.

A for Apple - Apple Puree | Mother Nurture

This formulation of apple puree is pure and sweet. It doesn't contain sugar, preservatives, colours etc and is made from quality ingredients. It is safe, nutritious and healthy for your child. Babies between the age of 1 and 4 plus can have this puree. Besides, the formulation is made on state-of-the art equipment, which is completely sterile and employs latest technology to ensure purity.

cellpic
A for Apple - Apple Puree - Stage 1 (4+ Months) Baby Food | Mother Nurture
4% off
239 249
Buy now

Bapple Berry’s - Apple and Blueberry Puree

This formulation is made from best quality ingredients and is 100% natural and pure. It comes with a delicious flavour of apple and blueberry and is free from preservatives, added colours and flavours. Ideal for consumption for babies between one and four plus, the former will relish it. It is easy to digest for babies and makes for a healthy food option. Besides, the texture of the puree is very smooth.

cellpic
Bapple Berry’s - Apple and Blueberry Puree - Stage 2 - Baby Food | Mother Nurture
4% off
239 249
Buy now

Happa Organic, Apple + Oat Puree
This apple and oat puree is made with the goodness of organic apples and oat flavour. The sweet and yummy taste of this formulation is something every baby will like. A power-packed meal, it comes in a travel-friendly packaging. It will aid in boosting immunity, energy levels, support bone development and so on. Besides, it is free from preservatives and added sugar and salt.

cellpic
Happa Organic, (Apple + Oat Puree), 3 Pouch 100g Each
297
Buy now

Baby Food Fruit Puree
This pack of four puree for babies from Ovko will make for a nice pick. A vegetarian formulation, it comes in many delicious flavours. All packs are free from sugar and gluten. Suitable for babies above 6 months, all formulations are made from 100% natural and pure fruit. There is a higher concentration of apple puree in each of the packs.

cellpic
Baby Food Fruit puree. Pouch for 6+ Months Kids, Toddlers. No added sugar. Gluten-free. 120 Grams - Made in Europe, Flavors ( Apple + Banana+ Peach )+ (Apple Puree )+ ( Apple + Plum + Banana )+ ( Apple + Carrot + Banana ).- Pack Of 4 - 480 g
585
Buy now

Funny Fruits - Banana, Apple & Blueberry Puree
This delicious formulation is made from the unique blend of apple, banana and blueberry flavours. It is free from preservatives, sugar, artificial colours and flavours. A vegetarian product, it is suitable for babies above 9 months of age. A nutritious and healthy food option, it is easy to digest. Babies will simply love it. It will boost the energy levels and is also available in different packaging.

cellpic
Funny Fruits - Banana, Apple & Blueberry Puree - Stage 3 - Baby Food | Mother Nurture
4% off
239 249
Buy now

Price of apple puree for baby at a glance:

Apple puree for babyPrice
 A for Apple - Apple Puree 249.00
 Happa Organic, Apple + Oat Puree 297.00
 Bapple Berry’s - Apple and Blueberry Puree 249.00
 Funny Fruits - Banana, Apple & Blueberry Puree 585.00
 Baby Food Fruit puree 249.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Feeling tired and fatigued? Let cold compress for eyes come to your rescue   
Top external hard drives for data storage
Sports shoes for men: Best are those that rank high on comfort
Best room heaters to beat the chill: A buyer's guide
Buying guide for best 1 ton portable ACs in India
health and beauty FOR LESS