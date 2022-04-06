Apply sunscreen lotions everyday to protect skin from harmful UV rays

No matter how much emphasis one lays on the importance of sunscreen, it will never be enough. Such is their goodness. Harmful rays of sun can deteriorate the quality of your skin over time and also accelerate the formation of ageing signs. To shield your skin from the UVA and UVB rays, it is important to pick the right sunscreen lotion. Besides the effectiveness of the formulation, one should also look for a non-greasy, non-sticky and a lightweight formulation that gets easily absorbed into the skin. A generous application of sunscreen everyday can result in supple and glowing skin too.

There are many options available online. We have rounded up some of them in our list below and all are from established and trusted brands. These selections also make for ideal gifting options for people who you love. So, do you want to give your skin the ultimate protection from bad UV rays? Then scroll down.

Lakme Sun Expert SPF 24 PA++ Ultra Matte Lotion Sunscreen, Blocks Upto 97% Harmful Sunrays, 60 ml

This sunscreen from Lakme comes with the goodness of SPF 24, which block up to 97% harmful sun rays. It has a fragrance akin to that of Cucumber and results in fair and glowing skin. It also shields your skin from sunburn, premature ageing and dark spots. It is one of the best sunscreens for normal skin type.



B009YPV08S

Mamaearth's Ultra Light Natural Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 PA+++ For Indian Skin, With Turmeric & Carrot Seed, 80ml

This sunscreen lotion comes with SPF 50 PA+++. It is suitable for all skin types and has a smell akin to that of Turmeric and Carrot seed. An ultra lightweight formulation from Mamaearth, it protects one’s skin from UVA and UVB rays for a good up to six hours. It forms a protective layer on skin to give your skin the protection, preventing sunburn and tanning. It gets easily absorbed into the skin and is non-comedogenic. It has been dermatologically tested and is free from sulphates, paraben, SLS, mineral oil, petroleum, artificial preservatives, colours and fragrances.



B07RGWRRMN

Khadi Natural Herbal Sunscreen Lotion -SPF 30 PA++ For Women And Men 200ml

This sunscreen lotion from Khadi is suitable for all skin types. It comes with SPF 30 PA++ that provides ample protection from UVA and UVB rays. It has a matte finish and should be applied generously on one’s face. A non-sticky formulation, it prevents sun damage to skin.





B09TG3WZS7

NIVEA Sun Lotion, SPF 50, with UVA & UVB Protection, Water Resistant Sunscreen for Men & Women, 125 ml

This sunscreen lotion from NIVEA provides instant protection to skin from UVA and UVB rays. It comes with the goodness of SPF 50 that offers advanced collagen protection and prevents formation of wrinkles. It is a non-greasy, fast-absorbing formulation that is also water-resistant. Besides, it is suitable for normal skin type.

B00E96MU5E

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.