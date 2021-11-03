Are you ready is steal the show? Glossy hair is just a hair conditioner away

Most of us are troubled by hair issues like dryness, split ends, hair fall and what not. With a spike in the number of pollutants in the air, our hair health has gone for a toss. Despite all the hair woes, most of us don't use hair conditioners. The one amazing product which we all must include in our haircare regime is a hair conditioner. It must be done after gauging what type of conditioner is best-suited for your hair type.



Check out hair conditioners listed below and know about the enriching benefits attached to them.



1. L'Oreal Paris Total Repair 5 Conditioner, 71.5ml

This advanced repairing conditioner fights five signs of damage, namely hair fall, dryness, roughness, dullness and split ends. It is infused with ceramide technology which helps in promoting hair elasticity, retaining moisture and strengthening hair. This paraben-free formulation will result in smooth and nourished hair.



2. Dove Intense Repair Conditioner,175 ml

This conditioner for hair is enriched with fibre actives for smooth, frizz-free and protected hair. It helps smooth the surface of strands after every wash, making hair manageable and silky soft.



3. Garnier Fructis Long and Strong Strengthening Conditioner, 80ml

Infused with the goodness of lemon peel extracts, fruit, vitamins and nutrients, this hair conditioner acts effectively against hair breakage and split ends. It helps strengthen the hair from its roots, thereby lending it a glossy shine and good health. It comes with the promise to give you 10X stronger lengths and 4X fewer split ends.



4. WOW Skin Science Hair Conditioner, 300ml

Concentrated with bio actives like virgin Coconut oil, Avocado oil, sweet Almond oil, Castor oil, Jojoba oil, Argan oil and wheat protein, this cruelty-free hair conditioner offers a one-stop solution to hair issues like split ends, breakage, hair fall and frizz. It is free from sulphates, parabens and other harmful chemicals.



